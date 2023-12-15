Upcoming Maruti Cars in 2024 – New Swift, Dzire, eVX EV

Maruti is planning three major launches in the Indian market in 2024 among which will be its first-ever electric vehicle

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, having tasted success with the new Fronx and Jimny 5-door in April and June 2023 respectively, now gears up for a series of new launches in the New Year 2024. Along with the updated Maruti Swift and DZire, the company also plans to enter the EV segment with its first all-electric car, a sports utility vehicle called eVX.

Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire

4th Gen Swift – Launch – Early 2024, Estimated Price – Rs 6-9 lakhs

This will be the fourth generation Swift which will launch in India in early 2024. It was recently showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show and the upcoming hatchback was also spied on test in India. It will sport a large number of exterior and interior updates while it also gets an engine revamp.

While exteriors see changes in terms of a new front grille, revised bumper and lighting, the interiors get a new 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, automatic climate controls, central AC vents and a new dashboard.

The new Swift will draw its power via a new 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder engine in hybrid and non-hybrid variants generating around 100 hp power and 150 Nm torque. Fuel efficiency is rated at 22.38 km/l for manual and 22.56 km/l for AMT. Smoothness and refinement, however, might take a back seat.

Dzire – Launch – Mid-2024 – Estimated Price – Rs 7-9.5 lakhs

The fourth generation Maruti DZire compact sedan will be launched in India soon after the Swift. It will be sold via Arena dealerships and will come in with all the features and safety equipment as seen on the new Swift but will also boast of a more stretched out stance and larger boot space.

It will also borrow its engine updates from the Swift hatchback and the 1.2 liter petrol engine will come in mated to 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The company could also introduce a strong hybrid variant at the time of launch.

Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV Launch in India

eVX SUV – Launch Late 2024 – Expected Price – Rs 23-25 lakhs

Maruti Suzuki marks its entry into the electric SUV segment with eVX SUV. While the eVX concept was showcased at 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year, the production will launch in late 2024. It will be the company’s first electric mid-sized SUV which will follow the same design elements as seen on the Grand Vitara and Fronx.

Its feature list will include powered front seating, 360 degree camera, 6 airbags, a large infotainment system and ADAS technology. It will draw its power via a 48 kWh and 60 kWh unit offering around 400-450 km of range on a single charge.

eVX will compete in its segment with the new Hyundai Creta EV (expected to launch in early 2025) while it will also take on the Tata Nexon EV, Seltos EV and Mahindra XUV400. It will be produced at the company plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat from where it will be exported too.