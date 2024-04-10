6th Gen Toyota 4Runner Unveiled – Shares Most Attributes With New Hilux

Next gen Hilux has been revealed in the form of new Tacoma and 6th Gen Toyota 4Runner bears a lot of semblances inside and out

Among the most iconic Toyota 4X4 in North American market, 4Runner has seen a generation update. Currently in its 5th Gen avatar, Toyota has now unveiled 6th Gen 4Runner that will be launched in the coming months. The most interesting element of 6th Gen 4Runner is that it looks similar to the recent Tacoma pickup, to be launched in India as new Hilux.

6th Gen Toyota 4Runner Unveiled

5th Generation of Toyota 4Runner was launched back in 2009 and has held its ground for 15 fricking years! In its lifetime, 5th Gen 4Runner based on the same platform as FJ Cruiser, saw multiple facelifts and special editions to keep the sales going. With 6th Gen model, 4Runner finally makes the shift to TNGA platform on which other Toyota vehicles are based.

We’re particularly interested in the uncanny similarities that new 4Runner bears with recently launched Tacoma. Front fascia is not exactly identical to that of Tacoma’s. But bear semblances in the form of headlights, grill, bumper design and those sweet flared wheel arches. New 4Runner almost looks like a slightly larger version of Tacoma.

The wheel track has been increased and can now accommodate 265/70-18 tyres which work out to be 33 inches tall. Also facilitating these new tyres is an increase in wheelbase from 2,789 mm to 2,849 mm. If you’re wondering, yes. Wheelbase matches that of Land Cruiser and Lexus LX. Rear-most window now kinks up and neatly flows into the roof, paying homage to 1st and 2nd Gen models.

At the rear, C-shaped LED tail lights, large roof-spoiler and muscular rear haunches grab attention. External equipment differs with different trims. More lifestyle-oriented trims like TRD Pro and Trailhunter are the more appealing ones where one favours hard-core off-road worthy setup and other takes an overlanding approach. Platinum trim takes a luxurious approach.

So, Trailhunter packs additional bash plates, roof rack, a snorkel and even more robust rock sliders than TRD Pro as it is geared more towards overland-style off-road expeditions. TRD Pro is geared towards high-speed trails and gets Fox QS3 dampers with adjustable compression with the help of a clicker.

Powertrains and equipment

On the inside, there are more similarities to Tacoma than there are differences. For starters, overall dashboard layout, instrument cluster, centre console and other attributes including all the buttons and knobs look similar to the ones seen in Tacoma. In top-spec trims, Toyota will offer a 14-inch infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a fully digital instrument screen.

Toyota will offer a 3rd row seating with 4Runner as it has with current model. However, 6th Gen 4Runner will get hybrid powertrains and the batteries for this system are stashed where 3rd row seating would be. So, hybrid variants could only feature 2-row seating. As evident from external dimensions, there is a huge cargo space as well. Looking at 6th Gen 4Runner, we couldn’t help but wonder if this is how nex-gen Fortuner will look like in India?

Where powertrains are concerned, Toyota will offer a 2.4L i-Force 4-cyl Turbo engine that is rated for 278 bhp of peak power. Higher trims will get Toyota’s 2.4L i-Force MAX hybrid powertrain that packs a total system output of 326 bhp. Said i-Force Max is not yet offered with Tacoma pickup truck. Transmission options include an 8-speed autobox and both engines pack more punch than current 4Runner’s 4.0L V6 Petrol and 5-speed auto combo.