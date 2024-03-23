Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Shipping Starts (LC 250) – Prado Badge Spotted

Considering shipping seems to have begun, we would reckon Toyota Land Cruiser Prado deliveries should commence soon

In the race of old-school off-road SUVs, Toyota Land Cruiser name is a staple among enthusiasts. There are now three Land Cruiser lineups – Land Cruiser LC 300, Land Cruiser LC 250 and then a retro Land Cruiser LC 70. Ahead of April 18th launch, Land Cruiser Prado shipping seems to have commenced. For the first time, the Prado badge is seen on Land Cruiser LC 250.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Badge Spotted For The First Time

Considering shipping has commenced, we should expect LC 250 deliveries to begin soon in various markets. Unveiled last year, LC 250 will be offered in USA with both round headlights and rectangular headlights for nostalgic appeal.

In Europe, LC 250 will only be offered with a sole 2.8L turbo diesel engine seen on India-spec Toyota Fortuner Legender, while US market gets a 2.4L turbo petrol. Land Cruiser LC 250 is the new Prado and will replace outgoing Land Cruiser Prado on sale in markets like Middle East and Australia.

But none of the LC 250 showcased physically and in images ever donned a Prado badge. Until now. The recent spy shots of an LC 250 shipment show Prado badge. This Land Cruiser Prado name will be reserved for a few markets only. In markets like Europe and Americas, Toyota is calling LC 250 as “Land Cruiser”.

Shipping of Land Cruiser LC 250 has commenced and in the truck trailer, we can see multiple configs of LC 250. We can see Turbo 2.4 models for USA with both round and rectangular headlights. We can also see the Land Cruiser Prado without a Turbo badge, hinting at a diesel engine for Australia and other markets. There was also a 2024 Lexus GX in the same consignment. 2024 GX is LC 250’s Lexus counterpart.

Is India launch on the cards?

Known for their legendary reliability and offroading capability, Land Cruisers have seen a cult following around the world. The larger Land Cruiser LC 300 is launched in India along with its Lexus counterpart. But the same car is not on sale in USA. That’s because USA will only get the smaller LC 250.

We wish Toyota would consider launching Land Cruiser Prado in India. Not for Crores of rupees, though. If it did, it would share the same TNGA platform as Fortuner, Hilux and Innova Crysta. It would be powered by the same 2.8L turbo diesel engine doing duties on Fortuner Legender making 201 bhp and 500 Nm, mated to an automatic gearbox.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado boasts a 31-degree approach angle, 22-degree departure angle, 25-degree break-over angle and 221 mm ground clearance. The 4X4 transfer case will be offered as standard along with all the off-road features like Multi Terrain Select off-road modes, Multi Terrain Monitor, Crawl Control, lockable diffs and more.

On the inside, higher models get dual 12.3-inch displays – one touchscreen for infotainment and another non-touch screen for instrumentation. The overall design is rugged and lends a robust and industrial appeal. Notable features like ADAS, heated and ventilated seats, and multiple soft touch points are present.

1 of 3

Source