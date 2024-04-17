Aprilia Appoints John Abraham As Brand Ambassador – Launches 2024 Range

2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 was launched in India starting from Rs. 18.85 lakh (ex-sh) and rivals Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati Desert X and the likes

Motorcycling industry in India is akin to quite a few celebrity enthusiasts. The love for motorcycling has reverberated with Bollywood stars and quite a few of them also appear as a brand ambassador for certain bikemakers. Aprilia India has just appointed Bollywood A-lister, John Abraham, as their brand ambassador, revving the hearts of motorcycling enthusiasts.

Aprilia Appoints John Abraham As Brand Ambassador

Among the actors hailing from India, John Abraham is one of the, if not, the most celebrated motorcycle enthusiasts. This Bollywood A-lister has time and time again, expressed his love for motorcycles and his passion for machines that run on two wheels. John Abraham previously appeared as the brand ambassador for Yamaha Motor India.

Appointing John Abraham as the brand ambassador for the Italian legacy motorcycle manufacturer, Aprilia, is not just a celebrity endorsement. It embodies the idea of a synergy and an alliance of interests and passion between a motorcycling aficionado and a legacy motorcycle manufacturer.

John Abraham, while unveiling Aprilia’s performance portfolio, stated, “I am thrilled to be associated with Aprilia as their brand ambassador. I personally connect with the Aprilia brand, which embodies passion, performance, and style. I’m honoured to be part of a brand with such a celebrated legacy. I look forward to being a part of Aprilia’s journey as it continues to stand for high-performance bikes that exude the spirit of sport, racing, and adventure.”

Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., commented, “We are incredibly excited to welcome John Abraham to the Aprilia family. John’s passion for performance, adventure, and excellence perfectly embodies the Aprilia spirit. This partnership will undoubtedly strengthen our brand’s vision and resonate with every rider who craves a motorcycle that is as thrilling as it is stylish.”

Aprilia India launches 2024 range RSV4 Factory – Rs 31.26 lakhs

RS 660 – Rs 17.74 lakhs

Tuono 660 – Rs 17.74 lakhs

Tuareg 660 – Rs 18.85 lakhs (ex-sh)#Aprilia @ApriliaIndia @ApriliaOfficial pic.twitter.com/jULKRCvCAF — RushLane (@rushlane) April 16, 2024

2024 Aprilia Motorcycles Launched

MY24 range of Aprilia Motorcycle range of superbikes includes Aprilia RSV4 Factory track machine which is meticulously designed and developed to carry as much speed into corners as humanly possible. Sharp and soothing lines on the bodywork are designed to cut through air with precision, backed up by the mighty powerful 215 PS 1099cc V4 engine and world-renowned electronics.

RS660 and Tuono 660 have been updated to MY24. Both motorcycles share the same powertrain and are designed to cater to different niches. While Tuono 660 offers a versatile riding style with the urban jungle in mind, RS660 is a much sportier thrill machine that is built for track days and everyday riding. Both motorcycles embody Aprilia’s rich racing heritage and are thoroughbred middle-weight motorcycles.

Star of yesterday’s event was Tuareg 660, launched for the first time in India. It shares the same 660cc twin-cylinder engine as Tuono 660 and Aprilia 660 with around 80 PS and 70 Nm on tap. This ADV is geared to take on everything between mountain trails or sandy deserts. Tuareg 660 is packed with off-road-worthy hardware to take on the rough stuff too. Pricing for Tuareg 660 starts from Rs. 18.85 lakh (ex-sh).