Aprilia RS 457 Enters Production – Deliveries from March 2024

Aprilia RS457 is priced competitively allowing it to contend effectively with the Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC390 and Yamaha R3

Following the launch of Aprilia RS 457 at the India Bike Week 2023 in December, first units of Aprilia RS 457 have started rolling out of Piaggio’s manufacturing plant at Baramati, near Pune. This marks the first-ever Aprilia motorcycle to be manufactured in India. Bookings had opened from 15th December 2023 while deliveries are set to commence from March 2024.

Aprilia RS 457 – Design and Features

The RS 457 has been designed and developed at the company’s headquarters in Noale, Italy, with developmental updates being offered by the Indian team. Earlier this month, the company also listed out a total of 28 official accessories for the RS 457 among which are a pillion seat cowl, adjustable levers, side panniers, tall windscreen and racing brake pads.

Crash protectors, anti-theft and bi-directional quick-shifter are also a part of these accessories. Targeting new-gen bikers and biking aficionados, the new Aprilia RS457 is sporty in its design while performance is at its best, where rivals are concerned. Key features include LED headlamps with integrated turn signals and DRLs along with an LED tail lamp, a sculpted fuel tank, a tall windscreen, low seat and pulled-back handlebars.

Its features also include an underbelly exhaust, short tail section, rear set foot pegs and sporty body graphics. It is also equipped with a 5-inch TFT colour display unit with optional Bluetooth connectivity and gets backlit handlebar controls, traction control and quick shifter with three riding modes.

Dual-channel ABS with an anti-roll-over system is offered as standard. RS 457 is available in 3 colour options – Racing Stripes, Prismatic Dark, and Opalescent Light. Aprilia RS457 boasts a dual-beam aluminium frame. It has a dry weight of 159 kg and a wet weight of 175 kg. Seat height is 800mm, while fuel tank capacity is 13L. The RS 457 rides on 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels fitted with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres

Engine Specs, Braking and Transmission

Aprilia RS457 draws its power via a new 457cc parallel twin cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine offering 47.58 hp power at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm torque at 6,700 rpm mated to a 6-speed gearbox thereby making the RS 457 the most powerful offering in its segment.

Braking is via 320mm floating ByBre 4 piston radial callipers in the front and 220mm disc ByBre 2 piston callipers at the rear with upside-down front forks, and a rear mono-shock. Pricing of the Aprilia RS457 is competitive at Rs 4.1 lakh (ex-sh).

Thus allowing it to take on rivals such as the KTM RC 390 (Rs 3.81 lakh), Kawasaki Ninja 400 (Rs 5.24 lakh) and new Yamaha R3 (Rs 4.65 lakh), all prices ex-showroom. Aprilia RS 457 is arguably the best-looking motorcycle in its segment too and is the only Italian. A naked sibling is also in the making, as seen with recent spy shots.