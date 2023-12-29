Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed – TPMS, Panniers, Quickshifter

Among the 28 of Aprilia RS 457 accessories listed, there are racing and touring oriented add-ons to establish sports-tourer character

The Italian marque has made a grand entry in fully-faired multi-cylinder motorcycle segment in India with RS 457. This is a delicious baby supersports motorcycle with a design semblance to RS 660. Launched at Rs. 4.1 lakh (ex-sh), it is a tempting proposition as well for prospective buyers. Now, the company has revealed official accessories list too.

Aprilia RS 457 Accessories List Revealed

Earlier this month, Aprilia launched RS 457 in India at 10th anniversary of IBW held at Vagator, Goa. RS 457 has an attractive price tag of Rs. 4.1 lakh (ex-sh). Bookings for the same have commenced since 15th of December. The motorcycle is locally manufactured at Piaggio’s plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, hence the tempting price.

Aprilia has listed down 10 accessories sold alongside RS 457 on its official brochure. These accessories include an electronic antitheft, front brake lever protection, assembly system for electronic anti-theft, internal bike cover, external bike cover, helmet lock, USB charging, high windscreen, heel guard and front axle protector.

The list seen on official brochure feels slightly lighter than what Aprilia is offering. We say this because Aprilia had promised a bi-directional quick-shifter as an accessory too, which is missing in the brochure. Apriliaridersclubbengaluru Instagram page has posted a list of official accessories (claimed) containing quite a bit more than what Aprilia has listed on the brochure.

This snippet may be a part of Aprilia’s blurb and contains 28 accessories, which is 18 more than the ones listed on Aprili RS 457 accessories list on brochure. Primary among these are TPMS, side panniers, side pannier holders, tank bags, MIA control unit, a bi-directional quick-shifter and racing brake pads.

Up to 28 new accessories for RS 457

Other interesting accessories not listed on official brochure are passenger seat cover, adjustable front brake lever, adjustable clutch lever, rear brake lever, gear lever, pilot footpegs, coloured transmission chain, low driver comfort seat, standard comfort seat, comfort passenger handle, wheel stickers, fuel tank side protections and fuel tank central protection.

Pricing for these accessories is not yet out. But considering that Aprilia RS 457 is made in India, the accessories for this motorcycle might not be exorbitant. Aprilia is offering both racing-oriented and touring-oriented accessories pitching the perfect proposition of a sports-tourer.

Stomping the party of Kawasaki Ninja 400, Aprilia RS 457 comes off as a more feature-packed bike with better performance on paper and holds VFM card quite well. But Yamaha has just entered the chat with YZF-R3 and it has been a long time waiting.

In a detailed comparison between these three, Aprilia RS 457’s performance metrics of 47 bhp and 43.9 Nm do trounce over others’ and emerge as the most feature-packed, best looking and most affordable for the performance.

