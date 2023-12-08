Aprilia RS 457 Launch Price Rs 4.1 L – Bookings Open From 15th Dec

Aprilia RS 457 will rival the likes of KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and upcoming Yamaha R3

With eyes on the 300cc to 500cc multicylinder bike segment, Aprilia has launched the RS 457 at India Bike Week. As the bike will be manufactured locally at the company’s facility in Baramati, Aprilia has been able to achieve a competitive price point of Rs 4.1 lakh. In comparison, the larger sibling RS 660 is imported and is priced much higher.

Aprilia RS 457 – Key features

With its sporty profile, Aprilia RS 457 will target the new generation of bikers and racing enthusiasts. Some of the key highlights include sleek LED headlight with integrated turn signals, compact windscreen, sculpted fuel tank, dynamic fairing with sporty graphics, underbelly exhaust and short tail section. The bike has low-seat height, pulled-back clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. The bike’s design promises exhilarating rides across standard roads as well as in a track environment.

Users can choose from three colour variants, each having a distinctive set of graphics and decals. The wheels are orange coloured or are blacked-out depending on the variant. For users who prefer a more personalized look and feel, Aprilia will be offering a range of accessories for RS 457.

It includes seat cover, coloured transmission chain, high windscreen, tank bag, wheel stickers, etc. Functional accessories will also be available such as adjustable brake and clutch lever, helmet lock, side panniers, electronic antitheft and bidirectional quickshifter.

Aprilia RS 457 specs, performance

Powering Aprilia RS 457 is a 457cc, parallel-twin, liquid cooled engine. It generates 47.6 hp of max power and 43.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike utilizes a dual beam aluminium frame, which has helped achieve a lightweight profile of 159 kg (dry weight). It helps improve the bike’s power-to-weight ratio. Seat height is 800 mm, whereas fuel tank capacity is 13 litres. The bike has 41 mm USD forks at front with 120 mm of travel. At rear, the monoshock suspension has 130 mm of travel.

Aprilia RS 457 has 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels. These have also contributed to reducing the bike’s weight. The wheels are shod with 110/70 and 150/60 tyres at front and rear, respectively. The combo ensures exceptional grip without compromising on the bike’s agile characteristics. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm floating disc ByBre 4-piston radial callipers at front and 220 mm disc ByBre 2-piston callipers at rear. Dual-channel ABS with anti roll-over system is standard.

Tech integrations include a 5-inch colour TFT display, backlit handlebar controls, three riding modes and traction control. The instrument console can be paired with the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth. It can be used to access a range of features including ride analytics and turn-by-turn navigation.

To boost sales, Aprilia is in the process of expanding its dealer network across the country. RS 457 will also be exported to multiple global markets. As of now, RS 457 is being manufactured only in India.