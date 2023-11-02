Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Accessories Detailed In Official Brochure

The new liquid-cooled Sherpa 450 engine on Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 develops 40 bhp of peak power and 40 Nm of peak torque

Royal Enfield is set to wow the world with the new Sherpa 450 engine that debuted with Himalayan 452 ADV. In a recent post, we detailed specs and features of Himalayan 452 ahead of launch. Now, official brochure is out, revealing everything there is to know about RE Himalayan 452 including the extensive list of accessories.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 colours detailed

For starters, Royal Enfield is offering 5 new colours. The off-white shade without decals is called Kaza Brown, off-white with decals is called Kamet White, nardo grey with blue stripes is Slate Poppy Bue and nardo grey with red stripes is Slate Himalayan Salt and lastly, we have Hanle Black, which has black and gold elements.

As detailed in the previous post, Himalayan 452 comes equipped with Royal Enfield’s latest Sherpa 450 engine. This engine has DOHC setup, a 4V head and liquid cooling hardware. These attributes were unheard of from any Royal Enfield before.

Even the bigger 650cc parallel twin motor has 2V head and is oil-cooled. This new engine makes 40 bhp and 40 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Slip and assist clutch and ride by wire tech are on offer too. With advances in technology, Royal Enfield is taking larger strides and matching its key rivals.

Slew of accessories for Himalayan 452

Royal Enfield is offering a much more profound repository of accessories for Himalayan 452. These include a taller adventure screen replacing stock windscreen, a sleek headlight grill, sturdier touring mirrors in place of regular ones and a black rally handlebar pad.

Not just that, there is a silver radiator guard which might contrast well with colourways like Kamet White and Kaza Brown. Royal Enfield is also offering a larger engine guard for protection along with a rally protection accessory that offers beefier protection to Himalayan 452’s underbelly.

Considering Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is an adventure tourer, it gets multiple touring-related accessories too. Adventure top box and adventure top box mounts will go on bike’s rear rack and ensure additional luggage carrying ability. There are adventure pannier rails that will hold adventure panniers.

Not only are Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 accessories functional, but they enhance the overall looks and appeal by some margin. This gives personalisation for owners. That said, there are a few accessories missing in the list, primary among them are knuckle guards.

The company is offering an extended warranty for up to 5 years and 5,000 km. Other than that, RSA, annual maintenance contract, online service booking are some of additional services Royal Enfield provides. Pricing for accessories will be revealed at launch, which is likely to happen any day now.