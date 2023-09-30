Aston Martin DB12 Launched At Rs. 4.59 Crore – 680PS, 325kmp/h

The Mercedes-sourced 4.0L twin turbo V8 engine on Aston Martin DB12 kicks out 680 PS of power and 800 Nm of torque

British sportscar manufacturer, Aston Martin, has launched its latest instalment of DB range in India. Called DB12 Coupe, it is an embodiment of what a modern Aston Martin offers to buyers with its V8 engine-powered models. The company has priced it at Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-sh), which makes it quite exclusive in India.

Aston Martin DB12 Launched – The Super Coupe?

For starters, Aston Martin calls DB12, ‘World’s first Super Tourer’. Price of Rs. 4.59 Cr (ex-sh), is befitting of that tagline. This is a starting price for this vehicle and there are multiple customisation options to tick, that can easily take the price much higher. With DB12, Aston Martin promises a perfect balance between exhilarating performance and indulgent luxury.

After the launch of DBX and DBX707, DB12 cements Aston Martin’s image as a luxury and highly exclusive car brand in India. This phenomenon will drive a growth trajectory for the brand and carve out a niche in uber-luxurious car space over here. Design-front, DB12 is still unmistakably an Aston Martin DB vehicle with family genes lurking all around.

Front fascia gets a larger grille and now radiates aggressive sportiness. In profile, DB12 bears a resemblance to DB11. Tail section witnesses more refinements and overall appeal is of a much sharper and sleeker vehicle, that fits the company’s ethos. Wheels are now nicer too and fill its wheel arches perfectly, while carving space for larger brake rotors.

However, there has been a massive overhaul on the inside. DB12 ditches the old dashboard layout that had been carried over for a very long time. New interiors look and feel multiple notches above its predecessors and exude classy opulence that is befitting of a vehicle of this class and price point.

A three-spoke steering wheel, fully digital and configurable instrument cluster and clean lines within the AC vents look modern and new age. New centre console wraps around driver and houses the new infotainment screen. This interior looks more of an occasion than its predecessors ever did.

Aston Martin promises class-leading performance along with ultra-luxury, timeless design, exceptional ride dynamics, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. At the heart of Aston Martin DB12 is a screaming 4.0L twin turbo V8 engine. This engine is sourced from Mercedes-Benz and tuned by Aston Martin.

The same powertrain also powers recently launched Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Grand Edition as well. In Aston Martin DB12, this engine is expertly tuned to deliver 680 PS of power and 800 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic unit and Aston Martin has offered a rear electronic differential too. Still no AWD, though. Regardless, 0-60 mph (98 km/h) comes up in 3.5 seconds and top speed is 202 mph (325 km/h).

Words from the manufacturer

Gregory Adams, Regional President – Asia, Aston Martin, said of the launch of DB12

in India, “Marking its 110 th anniversary, 2023 has seen Aston Martin shine brighter than

ever, supported by the arrival of a true-game changing model, the Aston Martin DB12. For

110 years, Aston Martin’s iconic wings have been a symbol of innovation and craft, with the

marque’s ultra-luxury, high-performance sportscars loved worldwide, with India being no

Exception.

“Dating back 95 of Aston Martin’s iconic 110 years, the history of Aston Martin in India is a

long one, with the first Aston Martin imported into India in 1928 – an Aston Martin S-type

sports. That arrival of the first Aston Martin in India has evolved into our clients enjoying the full Aston Martin range – from our ultra-luxury SUVs, the DBX & DBX707, to the Vantage sportscars, and now the world’s first Super Tourer DB12.

“We are proud to present and launch the DB12 Coupe, the world’s first Super Tourer to

media, customers and prospects in India over the coming weeks, commencing in New Delhi, and continuing to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai.”