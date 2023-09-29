Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Grand Edition Launched – 25 Units For India

The company has launched G63 AMG Grand Edition in one fully-fixed config with a few configurable options for personalisation

Mercedes-Benz, one of the pioneers in luxury car space has launched a special limited edition of its iconic G Wagon in India. Called G63 AMG Grand Edition, it still boasts all the capabilities of a G Wagon, but in an exclusive limited edition attire. If you’re wondering just how limited it is, Mercedes-Benz made just 1000 examples and only 25 of those are on offer in India.

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Grand Edition – Highly exclusive!

Recently, Merc launched EQE SUV in India as well. The company has priced G63 AMG Grand Edition at Rs. 4 Cr (ex-sh). There are a few configurable options with this vehicle that should take prices even higher. If the price is not exclusive enough, Mercedes-Benz is only selling G63 AMG Grand Edition to TEV customers and not just any interested parties.

In this sense, only existing Mercedes-Maybach or Mercedes-AMG or S-Class owners can get their hands on these 25 limited edition vehicles. This is a status symbol after all. Mercedes is offering Kalahari Gold Mango shade on AMG logo, three-pointed Mercedes star on the grill and Affalterbach logo on bonnet. This draws inspiration from first-ever G Wagon from 1979.

Also, front and rear bumper inlays, underbody protection at the front, three-pointed star in spare wheel and spare wheel surround are finished in this special Kalahari Gold Mango shade. A slightly different Tech Gold shade is used on 22-inch forged AMG wheels and side body foiling. These gold finishes on the outside perfectly contrast the ‘Manufaktur Night Black Magno’ base paint.

Same ol’ G Wagon with respect to capabilities

Red brake callipers and central locking wheel nuts are notable elements. On the inside, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Grand Edition brings a black and gold theme. Door sills have AMG lettering with illuminated borders. Manufaktur Black Nappa leather upholstery with gold stitching and piping along with gold AMG plaques looks elegant. Same colour combo is used with special floor mats as well.

Passenger grab handle gets a Grand Edition plaque in a carbon fibre inlay. Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz offers silver brushed metallic finishes on the inside instead of Kalahari Gold Mango shade to match the exterior contrasts. The opulence is retained, nonetheless. Other than that, G63 AMG Grand Edition is a G Wagon under the bonnet.

We’re talking about a true-blue off-road machine powered by a 4.0L twin turbo V8 engine churning out 576 bhp of power and 850 Nm of torque. Merc’s legendary off-roader packs an all-wheel drive system with front, mid and rear locking differentials. 0-100 km/h sprint takes in just 4.5 seconds and top speed is limited to 220 km/h.

Words from the manufacturer

“The AMG G63 is an SUV with a cult following across the world, including that in India. We are excited to launch this limited AMG G 63 ‘Grand Edition’ with exclusive allocation for our existing Maybach, AMG, and S-Class customers. The AMG G 63’s powerful drive, AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension and, the AMG-specific driving programmes, position it as a unique luxury performance off-roader.

The vehicle’s exclusive interior and extensive equipment further underscore the exclusivity of this strong-spirited SUV. With the expressive and limited Grand Edition, we are celebrating the global success story of the G 63. The AMG G 63 remains the most commanding performance SUV, and an equally desirable luxury lifestyle vehicle in India.”