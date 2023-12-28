Ather 200,000th Unit Rolls Out – A New Production Milestone

Ather scooters are preferred for their reliability, higher true range and advanced tech features

Supported by state and central government subsidies, electric two-wheelers have been registering robust growth over the last few years. One of the popular options is Ather that competes with other leading brands such as Ola Electric, TVS and Bajaj. Ather recently rolled out the 200,000th scooter from its plant, a significant milestone for the company.

Ather 100k to 200k in 11 months

Ather had launched the 450X and 450 Plus in January 2020. The company achieved the 100k milestone in January 2023. Sales growth could have been faster, but the pandemic threw a spanner in the works. Sales are much better now, as evident with Ather reaching the production milestone of 200,000 units. Seems like the perfect ending to the current year and loads of motivation and confidence to achieve newer milestones in 2024.

As of now, Ather portfolio has 450X and 450S electric scooters. 450S is the most affordable, available at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999 in Bengaluru. It was launched earlier this year in August, along with the new 450X. With an affordable base model, Ather has been able to target a larger customer base.

450S has a certified range of 115 km, whereas true range is 90 km. Top speed is fixed at 90 km/h. Ather 450S can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. The scooter has plenty of tech features such as park assist, auto hold, side stand sensor, auto indicator cut-off, incognito mode and guide-me-home light.

The top-spec variant is 450X, available with battery options of 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. Prices start at Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh, respectively, in Bengaluru. While top speed is fixed at 90 km/h for both, the certified range is 111 km and 150 km, respectively. True range works out at 90 km and 110 km. Both variants of 450X are equipped with a 7-inch TFT touchscreen. Safety kit includes features like emergency stop signal (ESS), fall safe and dual disc brakes. A range of connectivity features are available via the Ather smartphone app.

Ather to target premium segment with Ather 450 Apex

Ather is gearing up to launch its new flagship, the 450 Apex electric scooter. Pre-orders are currently open for a token amount of Rs 2,500. The booking amount is fully refundable. The 450 Apex is promising entirely new experiences, made possible with multiple upgrades and innovations. The decision to launch 450 Apex could also be linked to rival offerings such as the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2. The latter has a larger capacity battery, more power and higher top speed. Ather 450 Apex will be looking to provide something better.

One of the key upgrades for Ather 450 Apex could be an advanced regenerative braking system. It can help achieve a higher range, all while improving the braking performance. In terms of aesthetics, Ather 450 Apex will come with transparent side panels. It seems like a new experiment, something similar to the 2020 Collector’s Edition that had translucent side panels. Ather 450 Apex will command premium pricing and target a niche customer base.