Bajaj Vector Name Trademarked – Production Name Of Husqvarna Vektorr?

The recent Bajaj Vector name trademarked by the company has a high probability of being the production name of Husqvarna Vektorr concept

If we look at Bajaj Auto’s 2-wheeler portfolio in India, it currently lacks a scooter. Sure, Bajaj has Chetak brand under its electric division. If Bajaj is cooking a new scooter in its kitchen, the recently trademarked “Bajaj Vector” name could be a fitting name for this hypothetical product.

Bajaj Vector Name Trademarked

The last ICE scooter from Bajaj was Kristal and it was too insignificant to make a dent in Honda and TVS’ scooter dominance in Indian 2W market. Fast forwarding to 2023, scooters are still vastly desirable owing to their unisex approach and practicality of a step-through design. Scooter sales easily hover over 5 lakh units per month in India.

Bajaj has a surprisingly vast trademark repository and Bajaj Vector is the latest addition. The name sounds fitting to a scooter, regardless of ICE or electric. There is a tiny possibility that this new trademark filing might make it onto Bajaj’s Sunny revival project. Bajaj Sunny electric scooter test mules were spotted recently.

But for Indian market, Bajaj is likely to stick with premium electric scooters and the new Bajaj Vector trademark can be a premium scooter based on Chetak’s platform. Bajaj could also use this new trademark for its partner brands as well.

This could be Husqvarna’s upcoming electric scooter

Speaking of partner brands, KTM-owned Husqvarna is a huge possibility. If you can recall, Husqvarna had showcased Vektorr electric scooter concept that looked radical with its neo-retro design elements. This electric scooter is based on Bajaj’s Chetak and was spotted testing on Indian roads multiple times over the past three years.

However, Vektorr name had a ‘K’ and ended with two ‘R’, while the recently trademarked word from Bajaj has a ‘C’ and just one ‘R’. Another probability is that Vector is the production-spec name of Vektorr concept that was showcased few years ago. Since Bajaj is the one manufacturing this product for Husqvarna, has filed for name trademark as well.

Husqvarna Vector could very well be just for export markets as the brand’s presence in India is quite limited. Especially when compared to KTM. Speaking of KTM, there is a tiny possibility that Vector name could be used in India under KTM brand. Test mules of KTM’s scooter have been spotted too.

The wordmark that Bajaj is securing for itself is “Bajaj Vector”. Maybe there will be a future trademark application for just the word “Vector” to use with its partner brand’s vehicles. When launched, it will share its battery and motor with Bajaj Chetak. Primarily aimed at global markets, Husqvarna Vector there could be launched in India as well.