Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs. 1.89 Lakh – 100 km/h, Warp+ Mode, MagicTwist

When opposed to 450X, the new Ather 450X Apex launched, is a significantly better rival to recently launched Ola S1 X Gen 2

Indian electric mobility startup, Ather Energy, is among the heavy hitters in India where electric scooter sales are concerned. Ather currently offers 450S and 450X electric scooters with a new budget-oriented family scooter under testing. The company now launched its flagship electric scooter, Ather 450 Apex, at Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-sh, exclusive of subsidies).

Ather 450 Apex Launched

Just like the push towards launching more budget-oriented electric scooters, the push for high-performance and premium electric scooters is just as important. Ola Electric swears by this tactic by offering the S1 X and S1 X+ at the budget end with S1 Pro Gen 2 at the premium end. Speaking of S1 Pro Gen 2, it is Ather 450 Apex’s primary rival.

Where design is concerned, Ather 450 Apex is similar to 450X. However, there are transparent panels on the side that allow a peek into scooter’s internals that has been displayed with flair. It is not a fashion statement of any kind, but a geeky and minimalist approach to EV ownership. Similar to what Nothing’s smartphones are providing.

Apart from that, it is the same old 450X with new colour option with Indium Blue and Stark Orange with a satin feel and red flakes. The vehicle will be open for test rides in February 2024.

Performance upgrade

With S1 Pro Gen 2, Ola came out with a significant boost in performance. We’re talking about 11 kW peak power, 5.5 kW rated power, 58 Nm torque, 120 km/h top speed and a blistering acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 2.6 seconds. Ather is among the OG enthusiast electric scooter brand leaning towards performance reliability.

In keeping with their ethos, 450 Apex brings more performance than what 450X used to offer. To establish relevance, Ather 450X boasted 6.4 kW peak power, 3.3 kW rated power, 26 Nm torque, 90 km/h top speed and 0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

In comparison, Ather 450 Apex launched, packs 10% more power, 10% more torque, 100 km/h top speed and 0-40 km/h in 2.9 seconds acceleration. This is a significant bump in performance and is worthy of a high-performance flagship tag. The new Warp+ ride mode unlocks the full performance of this e-scooter.

Say Goodbye to brakes?

With Ather 450 Apex launched, the company has implemented a significantly stronger adjustable regenerative braking system. Ather calls it MagicTwist. A twist in throttle accelerates and a twist back ensures braking. Ather calls it a significant bump up in regen.

Regen is strong enough to negate the use of traditional brakes, as per Ather Energy. Only real-world testing will demonstrate these claims. Twist less to slow down and a little more twist will stop the vehicle too. Company claims MagicTwist will be relevant to almost all city braking scenarios.

Range has seen an increase with 450 Apex too. For context, 450X promises a 150 km certified range and 110 km TrueRange. 450 Apex packs 157 km IDC range on a single charge. Features like the 7-inch TFT touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, navigation with Google Maps, LED lighting, Park Assist, Auto Hold, aluminium spaceframe chassis, alloy wheels and others remain the same.

Ather is bundling Delight Kit for 450 Apex buyers. This kit includes a handcrafted helmet finished in the colours of 450 Apex, Ather’s TPMS accessory, a neck gaiter, iron-on garment patch and a unique keychain. 5-year or 60,000 km warranty and complementary Ather Connect for 3 years are standard with 450 Apex too.