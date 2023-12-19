Ather 450 Apex Pre-orders Now Open For Rs 2,500

Ather 450 Apex promises an entirely new experience, powered by a slew of upgrades and innovations

India’s electric two-wheeler segment has been witnessing intense competition, with around two dozen brands vying for attention. Among the heavyweights is Ather that competes with the likes of Ola Electric, TVS Motor and Bajaj. Ather’s newest offering is 450 Apex, which will be the company’s new flagship.

Ather 450 Apex – Major performance boost

In the premium electric two-wheeler segment, brands are looking to achieve incremental improvements in performance. The idea is to bring the experience ever closer to that of a performance-oriented motorcycle. As may be recalled, Ola had recently launched the S1 Pro Gen 2 that offers a significant performance boost. Now, it’s Ather’s turn to delight enthusiasts with a range of upgrades. Bookings for Ather 450 Apex are open for a token amount of Rs 2,500 (fully refundable).

Ather had recently invited its existing customers to test ride the new 450 Apex. The feedback was phenomenal, as users reported experiences unlike any other that they ever had with a two-wheeler. The current flagship 450X is one of the most reliable electric two-wheelers in the country. It packs in a 3.7 kWh battery pack, connected to a 6.4 kW motor (peak power). Certified range is 150 km, whereas the true range is 110 km. Top-speed is capped at 90 km/h.

While the tech specs are pretty solid, it appears that rivals are offering a better overall performance. For example, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is equipped with a larger 4 kWh battery pack. The motor generates 11 kW of peak power and 5.5 kW of continuous power. The scooter has a top speed of 120 km/h. It is likely that Ather 450 Apex will be looking to offer a similar or ever better performance.

Ather 450 Apex could go breakless

Based on a teaser released recently by Ather, it appears that the new 450 Apex will also offer improved control and handling. The braking setup has been upgraded, although the exact details have not been revealed. It is possible that an advanced regenerative braking system is being used with Ather 450 Apex. “Say goodbye to brakes”, says the teaser, which indicates that Ather is likely working on a segment-first and game-changing feature. Considering an advanced regenerative braking system is used, Ather 450 Apex could have a higher true range.

Ather 450 Apex will also have a distinct exterior profile. Key updates include transparent side panels, which will create a truly unique profile for the scooter. Earlier in 2020, Ather had offered something similar with the Collector’s edition Ather 450X Series 1 electric scooter. This variant had translucent side panels. With the 450 Apex, the side panels will be completely transparent. Relevant colour shades will be used to showcase the internals in a meaningful manner.

Ather 450 Apex will attract premium pricing. The existing 450X is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.45 lakh in Bengaluru. Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.47 lakh.