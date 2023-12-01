Bajaj Chetak To Get Updates – Higher Range, New Features

With USPs such as robust steel body and reliable performance, Bajaj Chetak has been consistently increasing its customer base

Launched in 2020, Bajaj Chetak had a relatively slow start due to limited availability. Now that the network has been expanded to cover most parts of the country, Chetak sales are on the rise. In October, Chetak was the third best selling electric two-wheeler. To keep up the momentum, Bajaj will soon launch updated versions of Chetak electric scooter.

Bajaj Chetak electric – New variants, larger battery

Updated Chetak electric scooter will be available in Urbane and Premium trims. As of now, only the Premium trim is available. Earlier this year in March, Bajaj had presented the 2023 model in Base and Premium trims. But the Base trim was discontinued in August. With the addition of Urbane trim, users will have more options to choose from.

To reduce gaps in range and performance vis-à-vis rival brands, Chetak will be getting a larger battery pack. The top-spec Premium variant will now be equipped with a 3.2 kWh battery pack. It has an ARAI certified range of 126 km. With the larger battery pack, there could be a change in charging time. With a standard 5A plug, the existing Premium variant can achieve a full charge in 5 hours.

Another key update will be a new TFT colour instrument display. It will have Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The TFT screen is expected to be approximately 5 to 7 inches in size. These tech integrations will appeal to younger audiences, who form a significant chunk of electric two-wheeler buyers.

Users can expect improved performance and possibly a higher top speed, as updated Chetak will be utilizing a 4.25 kW (5.7 bhp) BLDC electric motor. The current model has a top speed of 63 km/h. Talking about the Urbane variant, it is expected to work as a replacement for the existing Premium variant. The 2.9 kWh battery pack will be the same. But the range will be increased by 5 km, from existing 108 km to 113 km. Urbane variant is also expected to have a higher top speed.

Updated Bajaj Chetak launch details, pricing

January 2024 could be a good time to launch the updated Chetak. However, the launch could take place sooner in December. As far as pricing is concerned, the top-spec Premium trim could get costlier by around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The current model starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.15 lakh in Bengaluru. There are three colour options, all with the same price. Electric scooter prices vary across states, based on the subsidy amount.

With higher range, improved performance and new features, Bajaj Chetak is better equipped to take on rivals. As of now, Chetak trails Ola Electric and TVS iQube by a significant margin. Ather was ahead of Chetak from January to September this year. But Chetak raced ahead in October, becoming the 3rd best selling electric scooter in the country.

