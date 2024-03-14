Ather Electric Scooter Battery Drop Test From 40 Ft – Does It Survive?

Ather is getting ready to launch a new electric scooter next month – Ahead of that, they us battery drop test of this new scooter

Electric 2W mobility solutions in India have been on the rise. Many OEMs are springing up to cater to this increasing demand. Ather is one of those OEMs and is currently one of the best-selling electric 2W vehicle manufacturers in India. The company’s upcoming Rizta family scooter will feature over-engineered batteries as demonstrated in a video.

Ather Rizta Battery Dropped From 40 Feet

Not only is the upcoming Rizta Ather’s first family scooter, but it will be the most affordable Ather scooter as well. Up until Rizta, Ather was primarily focused on catering to enthusiasts and tech-savvy thrill seekers. Now, expanding their portfolio to cater family oriented scooters will expand their appeal and sales envelope.

Currently TVS iQube is India’s best-selling family electric scooter and is in Ather Rizta’s immediate crosshair. Also, Ola S1 X+ is another offering that Rizta will compete with. Folks at Ather Energy have an immaculate sense of humour and have been engaging in innovative and amusing strategies.

Ather Energy co-founder Swapnil Jain took to social media posting a new video about their upcoming Rizta scooter. Their recent innovative strategy involves dropping their battery pack from a height of 40 feet. Surely, this is an overkill of a demonstration. However, the witty way Ather Energy demonstrates their engineering capability is always entertaining and confidence-inspiring for the intended audience.

In the video, we can see Shreyas Seethapathy operating a mobile crane held at 40 feet from the ground. From this height, Ather Rizta battery is dropped with a loud thud. As shown in the video by Ather, the battery remains “rock solid”.

Shreyas loves destroying batteries and he comes up with his own crazy ways of testing them. Last time he was seen baking his battery eating ice-cream. This time he saw a crane and got excited and wanted to test strength of our batteries. So he decided to drop it from 40 feet.… pic.twitter.com/a2LB78WT2e — Swapnil Jain (@swapniljain89) March 12, 2024

What does this test signify?

This demonstration signifies that Ather’s batteries are designed to withstand any or most impacts a user can face on the road in real-world conditions. Impacts from stones, illogical speed bumps, direct impacts from other objects and many more. Ather’s battery casings are built with high-pressure die-cast aluminium tech.

The main takeaway from this battery drop test is that if Ather’s battery can withstand an overkill 40 feet drop, it is capable of withstanding any or most real-world impacts. In case of drops, the impact force is distributed across the battery and is not the same as a concentrated impact from sharp objects or nail penetrations.

In a previous video aired last year, Shreyas Seethapathy was seen eating a tub of ice cream while sitting on an autoclave baking one of their battery packs. Ather Rizta scooter will be unveiled at Ather’s Community Day on April 6th, 2024. Practicality is the mantra here and Rizta will feature a large and accommodating seat too. AtherStack 6 OTA update and a smart accessory are other anticipated launches from Ather on Community Day.