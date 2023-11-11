Ather Electric Scooter To Get Transparent Side Panels – But Why?

While the earlier iteration had a translucent effect, the side panels will be truly transparent this time

It may not appeal to everyone, but the transparent effect does help a number of products to stand out. This design approach has been used for various products such as watches, computers, cassette players, gaming controllers, smartphones, etc. In case of Ather, the transparent effect was used with the Collector’s edition Ather 450X Series 1 electric scooter.

Ather to bring back transparent panel

Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy Tushar Mehta has confirmed that the transparent panel will make a comeback. However, an exact launch date has not been provided. Tushar has also stated that the panels will be truly transparent this time. They will be different from the translucent units seen with Series 1 limited edition electric scooter.

Back in 2020, the Collector’s edition Ather 450X Series 1 electric scooter was launched as a means to express gratitude to early adopters of 450X. A sizeable number of users had pre-ordered 450X, even when not much details were available about the scooter. In effect, these early adopters had played a key role in establishing Ather as a strong EV brand. To celebrate their contributions, Ather had launched the special edition Series 1 electric scooter with translucent side panels.

It’s time again for another special edition, as the company is getting ready to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The transparent side panels are likely to be used with the special edition. The limited-edition model will be based on 450X Gen 3 electric scooter. Apart from the transparent side panels, the special edition model is expected to get other updates. A new colour theme is likely, complemented with sporty graphics and decals. It remains to be seen if the scooter gets any additional features or performance boost.

Transparent panels – A visual extravaganza

When the Series 1 was launched in 2020, Ather had said that it was the first production scooter to get the near-transparent panels. It did have a nice visual impact, as one was able to see the internals such as the distinctive skeletal trellis frame. However, Ather is going completely transparent with the upcoming 2023 special edition. It reveals each and everything, which may not necessarily be all that attractive.

An image of the transparent panel shared by Tushar Mehta shows the wires, clips, bolts, holes and slots, the battery casing and frame. The big picture looks quite chaotic, although there can be a sizeable number of fans who may appreciate this bold design format. A transparent watch or smartphone is different, as components are militarized and seamlessly interconnected.

In the production version, Ather will probably have to play with some colouring effects on the internal components that are visible through the transparent panel. Designers will have a better idea about how to create the best visual impact with the transparent side panels. It surely doesn’t look all that great in its current form. The translucent panels used with Series 1 were far better.