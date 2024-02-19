Ather Rizta New Teaser Features Anubhav Singh Bassi – Launch In June

As compared to the sharp profile of Ather 450 range, the upcoming Ather Rizta looks chubbier and has larger dimensions

One of the early entrants in electric two-wheeler space, Ather Energy currently has the 450S, 450X and 450 Apex in its portfolio. All three scooters have the same basic design, although they differ in terms of pricing, features and styling. To attract an entirely new segment of users, Ather is working on a brand-new family-oriented electric scooter named Rizta.

Ather Rizta – New teaser revealed

Ahead of launch, Ather has teased their new scooter once again. This time via popular comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Insta profile. Bassi shares the teaser with the quote “Yeh hai mera naya #Rizta. Ather ka naya family scooter. Kisi ko batana mat but maine toh test ride leli hai. Can’t wait for you and your family to ride the new Rizta soon.”

From the new teaser, we get a better look at the design of new Ather Rizta. Ather’s existing 450 scooters have a sharp profile that appeals to younger audiences. Upcoming Rizta is different, as it acquires a more conventional design format. Something similar to the current breed of bestselling family-oriented ICE scooters such as Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access. For everyday needs, the classic design format comes across as a more practical choice.

Ather Rizta has smooth, curvy panelling all across. The LED headlight is positioned at the lower section of the front apron and it sits flush with the surrounding structure. The large front fender follows the classic design format and is distinct from the 450 range. Another key feature revealed is a large instrument panel. Whether it is a touchscreen or a simple LCD unit will depend on the pricing strategy being used for the scooter. The LCD unit can be seen with the existing Ather 450S. It supports Bluetooth, allowing users to pair their smartphones to access calls and music. The LCD panel onboard 450S also has turn-by-turn navigation.

Ather Rizta – Comfy rides for entire family

One can easily notice the large size of Rizta electric scooter. The rider and pillion space available seems larger than that of existing 110cc and 125cc ICE scooters. The seat is both longer and wider. Ather has been highlighting the large size of Rizta electric scooter in its social media posts.

In one of the videos posted, Ather had compared Rizta’s seat with that of Honda Activa. Visually, Rizta’s seat seems around 1/3rd larger than Activa’s seat. Looks adequate to support even heavyset adults. Ather Rizta has a large floorboard area that will be useful for carrying groceries and other items. The scooter is also expected to get a frunk and large under seat storage.

Ather Rizta features

With its larger dimensions, it is likely that Ather Rizta will be a bit heavier than the 450 range. It may need a larger battery pack and a new electric motor. The tech kit is expected to be borrowed from the existing 450 range. Even the base model 450S has a comprehensive range of advanced features such as park assist, auto hold, auto indicator cut off and guide me home light. Safety features include emergency stop signal and FailSafe. App-based features include tow and theft alert, find my scooter, real-time charge status, push navigation, find Ather Grid charging point and ride insights.

Ather is likely to introduce Rizta later this year in June at the ‘Ather Community Day 2024’ event. Rizta will compete with the likes of Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube. It could be priced in the range of Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.35 lakh.