Audi India sales in CY2023 Nears 8k – Highest Since 2015

Audi India sold a total of 7,931 units in the period January to December 2023 backed by best-selling Audi A4, A6 and Q5

Audi India has announced significant growth in sales in the past calendar year. This growth could be attributed to a robust product portfolio of 17 cars, several industry-first initiatives and innovative customer-centric programs.

Audi India Sales In 2023

Launch of 3 new products – Audi Q3 Sportback, Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sport during the past year along with best-selling models such as the Audi A4, A6 and Q5 took Audi sales in India to great heights in the past year. The company has registered an 89 percent growth during the period Jan-Dec 2023 with 7,931 units sold, their highest sales since 2015. Taking the Q4 sales into account, Audi India has reported a 94 percent YoY growth to 2,401 units.

During the past year, Audi also set up industry first initiatives such as India’s first ultra-fast e-tron hub in BKC, Mumbai while ‘ChargemyAudi’ on the myAudiConnect all with a total of 1000+ charging ports were also installed. Audi Approved : plus the pre-owned car business, also grew by 62 percent in 2023 while the company’s SUV range saw a 174 percent YoY growth.

Audi India highest sales since 2015

With 7,931 units sold in the past calendar year, it marked Audi India’s highest sales since 2015. Sales were also boosted by customer loyalty with one in every fourth customer being a repeat Audi buyer. It is also the company’s strong portfolio across varied segments that has stood it in good stead. In the past year, Audi India launched the Q3 Sportback, Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron.

Limited editions that included Audi Q8, Q5 and S5 also marked their entry into the country. The rest of the products in the company portfolio continued to see good demand. These included the Audi A4, A6, Q5, Q7, Q8, A8 L, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT. Audi is also developing a new generation Audi Q3 which has been spied on test drawing attention to its design updates.

Audi Industry-First and Customer-Centric Offerings

Audi’s expansion of retail footprint reached a total of 64 touch points which included both showrooms and workshops. There are also 25 Audi Approved:plus showrooms across the country while the pre-owned car business has seen a 62 percent growth in 2023. Expansion plans are underway to add more such pre-owned facilities through 2024.

In 2023, Audi India also introduced ‘ChargeMyAudi’ feature on the myAudiConnect app. This allows customers to access charging points across multiple electric vehicle charging partners all on a single app. It is an industry-first program that is powered by Numocity Technologies’ eMSP roaming platform which currently consists of 5 charging partners Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging.

Customers are entitled to complimentary charging on 4 of these partners – excluding Zeon, till March 2024. Audi India has also introduced the Audi Club Rewards program. Under this program, existing customers can avail several benefits among which are exclusive access and segment-first privileges and benefits so as to enhance the ownership experience to over 64,000 members.