India-Bound 2024 Audi Q3 Gets Angrier Split Headlight Setup

As opposed to the current model, India-bound 2024 Audi Q3 sports a massive design overhaul, especially at the front featuring a split headlight design

Q3 is one of Audi’s best-selling vehicles in India and is of paramount importance. This compact luxury SUV (a segment known as Mid-size in India) is a popular choice for car buyers across multiple markets across the world. The German luxury brand is developing a new generation of Audi Q3 and is spotted testing, revealing key design highlights.

India-Bound 2024 Audi Q3

In India, Q3 is the most affordable SUV that Audi currently sells, after selling limited numbers of imported Q2 SUV (Creta size). The company has periodically updated Q3 in India and even launched Q3 Sportback, Q3’s coupe version, earlier this year. With the new 2024 Audi Q3, the company has gone with a major design overhaul.

Significant changes have been seen with its fascia. Upcoming new Q3 might very well be the first Audi vehicle in India to sport a split headlight setup. You must be thinking that Q8 was the first to feature split headlight setup. In Q8, both DRL and headlights are split, but still in the same housing.

China-spec Q6 eTron is the first Audi to sport a proper split headlight setup. However, the upper LED DRL element was as big as Audi’s typical headlights were. In 2024 Audi Q3, we can see a cleaner approach to this design aspect. Other headlights are smaller than usual front grill and slightly enlarged lower air intake.

Said test mule is spotted in Northern Sweden. Rear has quite a bit of snow accommodation owing to the roofline. Tail lights are LEDs and are likely to be boomerang-shaped with a wrap-around effect. Shark fin antenna and a subtle rood spoiler are notable elements. There is no visible exhaust too like on sportier versions, hinting at a lower-specced trim.

Specs, features and powertrains

In profile, Q3 is still a conservative and sharply detailed German SUV that exudes understated elegance. That said, the sharpness of current Q3 is slightly reduced to extract a rounder appeal. Very similar to new Volkswagen Tiguan. Speaking of, India-bound 2024 Audi Q3 is a badge-engineered product with common elements from both VW Tiguan and Cupra Terramar.

The same trusty ol’ MQB platform underpins the new Q3. Because it is a rebadged VW Tiguan and Cupra Terramar, there is a alight bump in size as well. The current model is under 4.5m length and the new Q3 is expected to be close to 4.55m in length. On the inside, there can be an all-new dashboard design, but donning similar components that featured on new Tiguan.

That doesn’t seem to be a bad thing as Volkswagen Group cars usually have parts sharing. We’re talking about a 15-inch squarish infotainment screen that gobbles up climate control buttons that are a separate module on current model. There is a fully digital instrument cluster too along with all the other usual features expected in this segment.

Powertrain-wise, India is less likely to get the 100km rated PHEV version mated to a 1.5L engine. Instead, we could get a sole 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine with around 200 PS of peak power. Following that, Audi India may launch Q3 Sportback coupe version as well in the future.

1 of 2

Source