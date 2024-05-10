Audi Q3 And Q3 Sportback Bold Edition Launched – Black Styling Package

Where rivals are concerned, Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition lock horns with BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA Class

One of India’s leading luxury car manufacturers, Audi, has launched a limited Bold Edition for its popular Q3 and Q3 Sportback SUVs. The new Bold Edition is offered in limited numbers and accentuates Audi’s profound sportiness and sensuous visual appeal. Key highlight of Bold Edition is the Black styling package.

Audi Q3 And Q3 Sportback Bold Edition Launched

Q3 is one of Audi India’s best-selling vehicles and is a very competent offering in the luxury SUV segment. Pricing for Q3 starts from Rs. 43.8 lakh (ex-sh). For buyers who crave a little more flamboyance from their Q3, Audi sells Q3 Sportback, a coupe of the standard SUV, launched in February 2023.

In 2024, Audi aims to boost the sales of Q3 and Q3 Sportback with Bold Edition. Pricing for Q3 Bold Edition starts from Rs. 54.65 lakh (ex-sh) and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition starts from Rs. 55.71 lakh (ex-sh). Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition are offered in limited numbers.

There are five colours with Audi Q3 Bold Edition – Glacier White, Nano Grey, Mythos Black Navarra Blue & Pulse Orange. Q3 Sportback Bold Edition gets five colour colours as well – Glacier White, Daytona Grey, Mythos Black, Progressive Red and Navarra Blue.

What’s special with Bold Edition?

Bold Edition of Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback boast distinctive styling elements when compared to their standard counterparts. These design elements are designed to captivate Audi enthusiasts by offering a certain degree of exclusivity with unique design attributes.

Notable addition is the new Black styling pack which includes a glossy black finish on grille, Audi logo at the front and rear, window surrounds, ORVMs and roof rails and a dual-tone finish for alloy wheels.

Other than that, the usual attributes are 190 bhp and 320 Nm 2.0L TSI engine, Quattro AWD system, 18-inch S-design alloy wheels, LED lighting, Panoramic sunroof, leather seats with front electric adjustment, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Virtual Cockpit, Audi Drive Select, 180W 10-speaker sound system and others.

Statement from Audi India

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are currently our best-selling models and have always been loved by our customers. A perfect blend of luxury, performance and versatility, both these models are now being offered with a Bold Edition.

It is a more exclusive and sportier variant packed with distinctive styling elements. The Bold Editions are designed for those who want to make a unique statement on the road. With limited units available, we are positive that these will be sold out in no time.”