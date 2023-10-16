Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched For Rs. 81.57 Lakh

The 3.0L TFSI turbo petrol engine on Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition generates 354 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque

German luxury carmaker, Audi, has launched a special edition of its S5 Sportback sedan in India for festive season. Called Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition, it is launched in two special shades – District Green and Mythos Black. Launch price for Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is Rs. 81.57 lakh (ex-sh).

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition – Blistering performance

Since, the ‘S’ in S5 Sportback signifies sporty edge over regular A5 sedan, getting performance metrics out of the way seems fitting. With S5 Sportback Platinum Edition, Audi has carried forward its 3.0L TFSI V6 turbocharged petrol engine that kicks out 354 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Sporty exhaust takes care of the aural side of things and the 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox transfers engine power to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro AWD system. There is a self-locking central diff that ensures optimum traction at all four wheels. Sporty dynamics are courtesy of adaptive S Sports suspension with damper control.

Key highlights of Platinum Edition

After launching Q5 Limited Edition, Audi is offering a special edition with S5 Sportback. Primary among these include state-of-the-art Matrix LED headlights with laser light tech that adds a dash of sophistication and lends a distinct Audi DNA. The red brake callipers get S branding that amplifies sporty credentials.

Along with brake callipers, Platinum Edition gets sports seats on the inside with pneumatically adjustable side bolsters, massage function and lumbar support. Speaking of seats, they’re clad with fine Nappa leather finished in striking Magna Red colour. Seats get S branding too, and overall attention to detail elevates both luxury and sportiness at the same time.

Platinum Edition comes standard with Black Styling Package Plus, which enhances visual appeal with multiple black elements on the grill and belt line. On the inside, Platinum Edition gets Carbon Atlas (Carbon fiber) inlays that further signify Audi’s sporty edge with S5 Sportback.

Apart from these, Audi is also bundling illuminated door sill guards. These illuminated sill guards are only for the front seats and have an illuminated ‘S’ logo. Apart from these, Platinum Edition is the same S5 Sportback and gets razor-sharp design and profiling along with a sloping coupe roofline. Exteriors feature active aero bits along with a spoiler, honeycomb grille with pentagonal air intakes and more.

On the inside, Audi S5 has minimalistic interior lines with a very contemporary and perfectionistic vibe. Large panoramic sunroof, 3-zone automatic climate control, 10-inch MMI infotainment system, 12.3-inch fully configurable Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus instrument screen, and 10-speaker audio system are noteworthy features.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Celebrations for the festive season have begun and we are happy to introduce the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition that offers an array of additional features and enhancements, designed to elevate the driving experience.

With limited units on offer, the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition will be available in two beautiful shades of District Green and Mythos Black with Magma red sporty seats – a perfect addition of color and performance for the festive season. This is our third special edition this festive season and we are confident that these limited editions will be sold out in no time.”