Autologue Custom Bolt-On Kits For KTM RC & Triumph 400 Launched

Both the Autologue Custom bolt-on kits for KTM RC and Triumph 400 promise to offer unique styling over their stock counterparts

Motorcycling is not just about buying one and riding it stock. Many motorcyclists tend to modify their vehicles to meet individual tastes and styles. This is how vanilla motorcycles gets custom flavours. Autologue Design understands this demographic and offers custom bolt-on kits. Most recent additions are RCX2 SE and Hack 400.

Autologue Custom Bolt-On Kits – RCX2 SE

The letters RC in the RCX2 SE should be a giveaway to which motorcycle Autologue is targeting. As per Autologue, RCX2 SE is compatible with KTM’s RC models spawned between the period of 2014 and 2020. The aftermarket kit seller mentions that RCX2 SE is compatible with RC 200 and RC 390 only.

We don’t see why it wouldn’t be compatible with RC 125. But confirming compatibility with RC 125 before purchase is recommended. RCX2 SE kit is offered as a two part combination. One part includes its side fairings and second part adorns its engine and underbelly. The picture of the RCX2 SE kit shows both side fairings and belly parts installed.

We can see how much fuller Autologue RCX2 SE looks when compared to standard vehicle. I particularly liked how belly part engulfs bike’s engine clutch cover and oil level, instead of covering it. Pricing for both side fairings and belly kit is Rs. 12,799 for a choice of 5 colours – Matt Black, Matt Grey, Gloss Black, Gloss White and Orange.

If you want them unpainted, the price is Rs. 9,599. Only side fairings cost Rs. 5,760 unpainted and Rs. 7,680 painted, while belly part cost Rs. 4,480 unpainted and Rs. 5,750 painted. Autologue claims RCX2 SE kit offers better aerodynamics and is 15% lighter than stock parts.

Hack 400 : Hedgehog Autologue Cafe Kit

The new Triumph Speed 400 is a neo-retro motorcycle and there is a Scrambler version of it launched already, which is Scrambler 400X. Triumph is spawning a third vehicle based on this platform – Thruxton 400, which is a semi-faired Cafe Racer machine. Autologue is going for a similar appearance too.

Called Hack 400 – Hedgehog Autologue Cafe Racer kit, it includes a fairing/front cowl, fairing windscreen (clear or smoked), relocation brackets in MS, steering stopper clamps, nuts and bolts for fitment. There are four colours – Storm Grey, Phantom Black, Caspian Blue and Carnival Red. There is no unpainted option with Hack 400.

This base kit costs Rs. 20,478 for all the colours. However, buyers can spec it up with add-ons too. These add-ons include front indicators and Clubman handlebar. If buyers crave for base kit and choose Clubman handlebar, it costs Rs. 23,477 and choosing base kit with front indicators costs Rs. 21,428.

If a buyer chooses both front indicator and Clubman handlebar add-ons with base kit, the total price turns out to be Rs. 24,427. Autologue has announced that these prices mentioned are for pre-orders only, applicable to first 26 buyers. Prices are prone to change after the 26 pre-orders.