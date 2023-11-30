Triumph Thruxton 400 Render Based On Latest Spy Shots – New Colours

Just like the other two Triumph 400s, Thruxton 400 will also be manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto

Triumph has received a good response to its single-cylinder bikes, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. They have already entered the top 5 list of bestselling 300cc to 500cc motorcycles in the country. The bikes have also been introduced across global markets such as Malaysia, Philippines, Japan and the United Kingdom. To woo an even larger segment of enthusiasts, Triumph is working on a cafe racer version based on the 400cc platform.

Triumph Thruxton 400 – Key features

For folks who prefer the cafe racer look, Triumph currently sells the Thruxton 1200. Now that the 400cc platform has gotten off to a great start, it makes sense to launch a smaller capacity, affordably-priced Thruxton. The test mule reveals that the hardware is taken from Speed 400, whereas the outer form is inspired from Thruxton 1200. Based on the spy shots, Pratyush Rout has created a digital render of the upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400.

There are quite a few similarities such as the round LED headlight, bar-end mirrors and teardrop shaped fuel tank. The upswept exhaust, single-piece seat and 17-inch alloys are the same as that of Speed 400.

Talking about unique features of Thruxton 400, the bike gets a cafe racer front cowl. It helps achieve a clear distinction with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The cowl fairing extends from the headlight to the bottom of the fuel tank. A decent sized windscreen is mounted in between the two panels. However, the larger capacity Thruxton 1200 does not have this front cowl.

Riding ergonomics are another differentiating factor for Triumph Thruxton 400. The bike has rear set foot pegs and low-set handlebar, which necessitate a committed riding stance. Front LED indicators have been shifted downwards slightly to accommodate the front fairing. Some tweaks are also noticeable for the LED tail lamp and pillion grab rail. The test mule spotted overseas was wearing Pirelli Rosso 3 rubber. This is the same as that of Speed 400 meant for export markets. In India, Thruxton 400 is likely to get locally sourced Apollo or MRF tyres.

Triumph Thruxton 400 specs, performance

Most of the hardware specs will be the same as Speed 400. A 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine delivers 40 PS of max power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Thruxton 400 will be using the tubular steel frame with bolt-on rear subframe, integrated with 43mm USD front forks and gas monoshock RSU at rear. While the Speed 400 has the USD forks in golden finish, the test mule was spotted with black coloured USD forks.

Braking setup will have 300 mm and 230 mm discs at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS will be standard. The bike will have an analogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD screen.

As the changes are mostly cosmetic, it shouldn’t take much time to launch Thruxton 400. The bike is likely to be launched in overseas markets first, before being introduced in India. First or second quarter of CY2024 are plausible timeframes for launch of Thruxton 400.