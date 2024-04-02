Bajaj Auto Sales March 2024 – 2W and CV Sales Increase YoY and YTD

Bajaj Auto has posted significant growth both in terms of 2W and CV domestic sales and exports on a YoY basis while YTD exports dipped in both categories

The month of March 2024 showed off positive sales for Bajaj Auto Limited with a 25 percent overall growth in sales. Sales increased both for the company’s 2W and CV lineups and also in terms of domestic sales and exports. Sales (Domestic + Exports, PVs + CVs) went up significantly to 3,65,904 units in March 2024, a growth of 25 percent from 2,91,567 units sold in March 2023. It was also a MoM growth from 3,46,662 units sold in February 2024.

The two-wheeler maker is set to expand its portfolio with a new bike that is currently doing the test rounds. It is not yet confirmed if it is the Pulsar N125 or Dominar 125 but is surely a commuter bike as it was seen with conventional telescopic forks and disc-drum brake combo.

Bajaj Auto Sales March 2024

In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto reported a 20 percent growth in domestic sales to 1,83,004 units. Exports saw an even higher percentage growth of 38 percent to 1,30,881 units shipped in March 2024, up from just 94,715 units exported in March 2023. This took total sales of two-wheelers to 3,13,885 units in March 2024, up 27 percent when compared to 2,47,002 units sold in March 2023.

Commercial vehicle sales of the Pune-based Bajaj Auto have seen a 9 percent rise in domestic markets to 37,389 units in March 2024 from 34,235 units sold in March 2023. It was exports that grew exponentially by 42 percent to 14,630 units in the past month from 10,330 units shipped in the same month last year. Thus combining both domestic sales and export figures of CVs, it was an improvement by 17 percent YoY to 52,019 units from 44,565 units sold in March 2023.

Total 2W and CV sales, both segments displayed commendable progress but it was exports that showed off higher percentage growth. Domestic sales improved by 18 percent YoY to 2,20,393 units in March 2024 while exports were higher by 39 percent YoY to 1,45,511 units to a total of 3,65,904 units, a growth of 25 percent over 2,91,567 units sold in March 2023 relating to a 74,337 unit volume growth.

Bajaj Auto Year-to-Date Sales Figures

Taking into account cumulative year-to-date (YTD) figures, Bajaj Auto showed off a mixed bag during the period April 2023 to March 2024. The two-wheeler major did exceedingly well in terms of 2W and CV domestic sales while exports suffered a setback.

Two-wheeler domestic sales surged by 25 percent to 22,50,585 units in the April-March 2024 period when compared to 18,05,883 units sold in the same period of 2023. Exports however, fell by 10 percent to 14,77,338 units in the April-March 2024 period from 16,36,956 units sold in April-March 2023 taking total sales in this segment up 8 percent to 37,27,923 units from 34,42,839 units sold in the same 12 month period of 2023.

Commercial vehicles also showed significantly higher sales in domestic markets which grew by 54 percent YTD to 4,64,138 units during the April-March 2024 period from 3,00,734 units sold in the same period last year. Global sales, however, dipped 14 percent to 1,58,872 units thus taking total sales up 28 percent to 6,23,010 units in the April to March 2024 period from 4,85,018 units sold in the same period of 2023.

Combining both 2W and CV segments, Bajaj Auto showcased a mixed performance in the year-to-date sales for April to March 2024 with domestic sales being higher by 29 percent to 27,14,723 units while exports suffered a 10 percent decline to 16,36,210 units YTD. Cumulative total sales thus improved by a moderate 11 percent to 43,50,933 units in the April to March 2024 period from 39,27,857 units sold in the same period of 2023 relating to a 4,34,076 unit volume growth.