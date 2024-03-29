2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 First Ever Spy Shots – Launch Soon

Bajaj is upgrading its bestselling Pulsar range and one of the new entrants will be Pulsar N125

In the 125cc motorcycle segment, Bajaj currently offers the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. The upcoming Pulsar N125 will sit between the two. It will help Bajaj strengthen its presence in the 125cc segment that continues to register strong growth. Pulsar 125 range is currently ranked second in the list of best selling 125cc bikes, trailing Honda CB Shine.

Pulsar N125 – Features, performance

Bajaj Pulsar N125 test mule was spotted with telescopic front forks and a monoshock suspension at rear. The bike can be seen with disk and drum combo at front and rear, respectively. The chassis and overall design will be borrowed from the Pulsar N150. For example, the LED headlamp, fuel tank and plastic parts on the sides appear to be the same as N150.

However, specific features such as the split seats and alloy wheels are borrowed from Pulsar NS125. Other key features spotted on the test mule include wide handlebar, sporty rear-view mirrors, underbelly exhaust, short tail section and tyre hugger.

The bike offers a comfortable riding stance with centrally positioned footpegs and pulled-back handlebar. The seats appear to be comfy for both the rider and pillion. Pulsar N125 will have 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with tubeless tyres. 240 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum brakes are likely.

Powering the bike will be a 124.45 cc, air cooled, SOHC engine. It churns out 12 PS of max power and 11 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Pulsar N125 – Digital instrument console

Upcoming Pulsar N125 is expected to get the same LCD instrument unit, as was recently introduced with the updated Pulsar NS125. A range of information is displayed such as speedometer, gear indicator, trip meter, odometer, RPM, clock and fuel level.

Two dedicated buttons are provided to easily navigate the instrument unit. The LCD instrument has Bluetooth and can be paired with the user’s smartphone. It unlocks functions such as calls and text message notifications.

Pulsar N125 – Launch date, Pricing

New Bajaj Pulsar N125 is expected to be launched later this year around June. Positioned between the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125, Pulsar N125 could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 1 lakh. It will primarily take on rivals such as TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125R.

Upcoming Bajaj bikes in 2024

Apart from Pulsar N125, Bajaj is also working on the updated versions of the Pulsar N250 and F250. Among the key updates will be USD front forks and a new digital instrument console. USD forks are already offered with Pulsar bikes such as NS160 and NS200.

With the updates, the Pulsar N250 will have better capabilities against rival products such as KTM 250 Duke and Dominar 250. Bajaj is also working on a new CNG bike. It is expected to emerge as a game changer in the commuter segment.