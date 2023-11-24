Bajaj Sales Breakup October 2023 – 1.60 lakh Pulsars sold in Domestic Markets

Bajaj Auto has posted a 33.71 percent YoY growth in domestic markets while on the export front, Bajaj Auto saw a 6.33 percent decline

Bajaj Auto two-wheeler sales in October 2023 increased on a YoY basis. Taking total sales (domestic + exports) into account, numbers stood at 3,88,428 units in October 2023, up from 3,30,266 units sold in October 2022. It was the Pulsar that was the highest-selling model lineup in domestic markets while it was the Boxer that excelled in terms of exports. Bajaj sold around 1.61 lakh units of the Pulsars in October 2023, the highest ever to date thus creating a sales record.

Bajaj Pulsar leads the list with a 61% share

Total domestic sales stood at 2,64,018 units in the past month, up 33.71 percent from 1,97,453 units sold in October 2022. This related to a volume growth of 66,565 units. It was the Bajaj Pulsar that headed the list with 161,572 units sold last month, a 41.89 percent YoY growth over 1,13,870 units sold in October 2022. This was a volume growth of 47,702 units to command a 61.20 percent market share.

The Pulsar was also featured as the 3rd best-selling motorcycle last month after the Hero Splendor and Honda Shine. In the Pulsar range, it was the 125cc model that saw sales of 97,083 units. Pulsar 150cc sales stood at 32,880 units while Pulsar 200cc and 250cc sales were at 24,318 units and 7,291 units respectively with each posting a YoY growth except for the 200cc model.

At No. 2 was the Platina with 74,359 units sold last month, up 28.56 percent over 57,842 units sold in October 2022 to command a 28.16 percent share in domestic markets. There was the Bajaj Chetak that saw outstanding YoY sales growth last month. With 12,137 units sold in October 2023, up from 3,756 units sold in October 2022, it related to a 223.14 percent growth. It was in August 2023, that the company cut prices of the Chetak electric scooter while it also discontinued the Base variant.

Bajaj CT sales dipped by 29.63 percent YoY in October 2023, down to 11,886 units from 16,891 units sold in October 2022. Avenger saw a 17.91 percent YoY growth in domestic sales to 2,660 units last month, up from 2,256 units sold in October 2022. It was the 200cc model that commanded most of these sales to 1,993 units while the 250cc variant recorded sales of 667 units last month. Dominar sales fell by 50.53 percent YoY to 1,404 units with both its 250cc and 500cc variants recording lower sales.

Bajaj sales breakup October 2023 – Exports

With exports of the company falling by 6.33 percent, almost all models that are on sale in global markets have reported a YoY de-growth. It was only positive sales for the Pulsar and Discover. Total exports stood at 1,24,410 units in October 2023, down from 1,32,813 units sold in October 2022. Boxer saw the highest exports at 67,218 units, though YoY exports dipped by 16.02 percent from 80,038 units shipped in October 2022.

In the Boxer lineup it was the 110cc model that commanded the most attention with 50,876 units exported while there were 56,516 units of Boxer 125cc and 9,826 units of Boxer 150cc exported last month. Pulsar exports grew by 69.15 percent YoY to 33,619 units, up from 19,875 units shipped in October 2022 relating to a 13,744 unit volume growth. It was the 200cc model that received the most sales at 17,888 units last month.

Bajaj CT sales dipped by 45.21 percent YoY to 11,796 units from 21,530 units exported in the same month last year. Discover exports grew by 30.33 percent to 7,820 units with both its 110cc (3,240 units) and 125cc (4,580 units) models showing off positive growth. Thereafter, exports of the Platina (2,217 units), Dominar (1,548 units), Avenger (192 units) and Chetak (0 units) posted a YoY decline in exports.