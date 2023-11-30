Ather 450 Apex Teased – Promises Exhilarating Performance

The new Ather 450 Apex will sit above company’s current flagship, 450X, packing a lot more performance than before along with revised features

India’s 2W EV onslaught is currently dominated by Ola Electric, TVS and Ather Energy. The move to push limits in performance realm is currently one of manufacturer’s leading strategies. Ola recently launched S1 Pro Gen 2 with revamped performance. Now, Ather Energy is launching Ather 450 Apex with increased performance on tap.

Ather 450 Apex Teased

As part of its 10-year anniversary, Ather Energy is launching 450 Apex, which is its most powerful and performant electric scooter ever. CEO Tarun Mehta took to social media and revealed the name of this upcoming scooter for the first time, Ather 450 Apex. In Ather’s hierarchy, 450 Apex will sit above 450X.

In Tarun Mehta’s previous social media post, he revealed that the new scooter is an evolution of current 450 series of electric scooters. He promised Ather 450 Apex will be a pinnacle of refined performance and will pack best-in-class features. Basically this is an attempt to redefine electric scooter experience for Ather.

Pricing will be on the premium side as revealed by company CEO and will launch in early 2024. In Tarun Mehta’s words, “It is worth, every bit”. In the new teaser shared by Ather Energy CEO, Tarun Mehta, we can see 450 Apex electric scooter in camouflage. Multiple existing Ather owners took a ride around a track and expressed their first impressions.

On our 10th year at @atherenergy, announcing the pinnacle of the 450 platform – Ather 450 Apex! We invited some of our community members recently to take our fastest scooter yet for a spin. Can't wait to get it on the roads next year! pic.twitter.com/dj6fgHeHKI — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) November 29, 2023

‘Oh, that’s a rush. Give me a minute’, ‘Throughout the journey I was feeling I’m flying in the air’, ‘Well, that’s the right way to build a motorcycle, or a scooter, for that matter’, ‘Get ready to have your mind blown and your brain moved around a little bit inside your helmet’, and ‘If you want, I can give my bike keys and I can take the new one’ – said existing Ather scooter owners about the new Ather 450 Apex.

Multiple new Ather scooters are incoming too

The primary rival in Ather’s crosshairs seems to be Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 which was recently launched alongside new S1 X range. For context, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 packs a 11 kW (peak power) motor with 5.5 kW of rated continuous power. It sips juice from a 4 kWh battery that can touch a top speed of 120 km/h.

In comparison, Ather 450X has a 3.7 kWh battery powering 6.4 kW motor (peak power), rated for 3.3 kW of continuous power and a 90 km/h top speed. Claimed range with new Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 is 195 km as opposed to 150 km of 450X. Apart from Ather 450 Apex teased, the company has other projects running too. CEO Tarun Mehta confirmed Ather’s first family scooter too.

Other than that, Ather is also working on HR variants of both 450S and 450X. Where design is concerned, Ather 450 Apex looks identical to current 450X. A larger 10-inch infotainment screen and transparent side panels are some of the expected new features. Launch is in early 2024.