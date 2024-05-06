Bajaj CNG Bike Blueprint Leaked Ahead Of Launch – Details Revealed

Owing to its fuel efficient nature, Bajaj CNG bike could claim mileage (fuel efficiency) figures around 90 km/kg or even 100 km/kg

After pioneering petrol-powered 2W portfolio, Bajaj Auto is spearheading into CNG motorcycle realm. Engineering samples have been under testing. Bajaj is developing around 5-6 CNG motorcycles by 2025, first of which, will launch on 18th June 2024. Ahead of launch, bike’s blueprints have been leaked. Let’s take a look.

Bajaj CNG Bike Blueprint Leaked Ahead Of Launch

In the past, many individuals have turned towards aftermarket CNG kits for motorcycles with bulky side panniers. Now, Bajaj is coming up with India’s first OEM-developed CNG-powered motorcycle. The blueprints leaked online ahead of launch, reveal interesting details about this upcoming motorcycle.

For starters, these blueprints don’t show an accurate representation of the bike’s cycle parts and componentry. They show twin rear suspension while the actual bike gets a mono-shock. Blueprints lack spokes for wheels, swingarm, headlights and other elements, all of which production-spec bike will get.

Will it get both petrol and CNG?

The blueprints show how Bajaj has laid powertrain-related components on this upcoming CNG motorcycle. For space optimisation, Bajaj has used a sloper engine that has been very common in entry-level commuter bikes for decades. It frees up space in engine bay for Bajaj to add CNG cylinder or cylinders.

CNG refilling nozzle seems to be at the front and cylinder looks like it will be positioned below rider’s seat. This eats into bike’s petrol tank and we should expect a much smaller tank capacity. We should expect a similar approach to petrol tank as conventional bikes with the lid on top.

Squeezing CNG storage into this area has led to pushing battery compartment further behind. Bike’s airbox now seems to be pushed all the way back, below pillion seat. An underbelly exhaust would have helped in mass centralization further. But the tight packaging means we will get a conventional exhaust setup.

All these components are mounted on a double cradle chassis with reinforced braces to hold the heavy CNG cylinder. Engine is likely to be a 110cc unit or a 125cc unit. Pricing will be at a premium owing to the significant development costs. We reckon Rs. 75K to 80K (ex-sh). There is a good chance of Bajaj claiming close to 90 km/kg or even 100 km/kg mileage (fuel efficiency) with this motorcycle.

India is the largest motorcycle and scooter market in the world. India is also one of the most price-sensitive markets too. Combining both sentences, we can deduce that Indian market favours very economical 2W vehicles. Something with half the running costs of petrol-powered 2W vehicles. CNG motorcycles fit the bill perfectly.

