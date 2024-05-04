Bajaj Plans To Launch 5-6 CNG Motorcycles By 2025 – 1st Coming Next Month

Rajiv Bajaj has revealed plans about their upcoming CNG motorcycles – Planned production and pricing strategy

Currently among the leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers in the world, Bajaj Auto has a lot on their plates. The company just launched their Biggest Ever Pulsar in the form of Pulsar NS400Z. Bajaj is advancing into CNG motorcycle realm and is set to launch a slew of CNG bikes.

Bajaj CNG Bike Production

Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, gave a brief glimpse into the company’s roadmap where CNG motorcycles are concerned. Talking to CNBC TV18, Rajiv Bajaj disclosed key developments in company’s CNG motorcycle ventures and what we can expect from these upcoming offerings when launched.

When asked about production capacity allocated for CNG motorcycles, Rajiv Bajaj mentioned that they are playing this one on safer terms. So, we should expect (relatively) limited production in the earlier days and the company will study market reception for the same. He revealed that CNG motorcycle topic often garner polarised responses from varied audiences.

Some of the audience is standing on their toes to get their hands on a CNG motorcycle owing to around half the running costs compared to a traditional petrol-powered motorcycle. However, other half is not too keen on the idea of CNG powered motorcycles as they have reservations regarding weight and balance. The notion of sitting too close to a CNG cylinder also unsettles many individuals.

Sales Target

Rajiv Bajaj cites Maruti Suzuki’s 27% share of CNG-powered car sales as a promising example, indicating significant potential for CNG motorcycles. Extrapolating from this, the CNG motorcycle market could reach around 1.5 lakh units as the total motorcycle sales in India are about 6 lakh per month.

For now, Bajaj aims to sell about 20,000 CNG motorcycles per month. With market feedback in mind, Bajaj plans to increase production in response to demand. In the words of Rajiv Bajaj, “The opportunity is phenomenal. If executed well, the sky’s the limit.”

How much will it cost?

Rajiv Bajaj mentioned that there are around 5 to 6 CNG motorcycles are planned to launch. First of the bunch will be launched on 18th June 2024. Rajiv Bajaj said that initially they will launch 1-2 CNG motorcycles and the remaining will come by next year. Testing for the same has already commenced and it has been caught on camera in multiple instances.

Speaking about CNG motorcycle price, Rajiv Bajaj said it will not be in the entry segment like the affordable electric scooters in the Rs 70,000 range. Test mules reflect the same as they are not exactly bare bones. We can see a disc brake at the front, knuckle guards, really long seat, alloy wheels and we can expect a fully digital cluster, single-channel ABS and the likes.

Speaking about CNG motorcycle’s name, it will be launched under an all new brand. Bajaj has already registered multiple new names like Trekker, Glider, Marathon, etc. Could any of these be the name of new Bajaj CNG motorcycle? We will know in a few weeks time.

