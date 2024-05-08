Bajaj Dominar Facelift Launch Confirmed – To Get Comprehensive Updates

New Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 will focus on a fresh new look, upgraded safety and enhanced cruising capabilities

To infuse new life into the Dominar range, Bajaj is planning some major updates. Although sales haven’t met desired targets, the Dominar range still holds significant potential. With a new skin and updated equipment, Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 can emerge as a more viable option in comparison to rival offerings.

Updates planned for Dominar 400 facelift

Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, Rakesh Sharma, has confirmed that the company is working on plans to update the Dominar bikes. The inputs were provided during the launch event of the biggest Pulsar NS400Z. It is expected that Dominar 400 will be getting smartphone connectivity and a new TFT instrument console. Turn-by-turn navigation could also be introduced with the updated Dominar 400.

Other features that could be added include a basic cruise control system and traction control. New Bajaj Dominar Facelift can get ABS modes, multiple riding modes and ride-by-wire throttle. These features will significantly enhance overall ride dynamics and the bike’s cruising capabilities.

The existing model offers features such as full LED with auto headlamp on, USD forks, dual-channel ABS and a split reverse LCD display. A comprehensive range of factory-fitted touring accessories are available with Dominar bikes.

Features that will be carried forward include the 43 mm USD forks with 135 mm travel and the Nitrox monoshock suspension at rear with 110 mm of travel. Braking setup is likely to remain unchanged with the 320 mm and 230 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively.

Dominar 400 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tubeless tyres. The 373.3 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine will be carried forward. It delivers 40 PS and 35 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Assist and slipper clutch is offered as standard.

Updates planned for Dominar 250

As compared to Dominar 400, the updates will be relatively fewer for Dominar 250. It could include an updated LCD instrument cluster with support for turn-by-turn navigation. The 248.77 cc engine will be carried forward. It generates 27 PS and 23.5 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Dominar 250 has 37 mm USD forks with 135 mm travel and Nitrox monoshock suspension with 110 mm of travel. Braking setup comprises 300 mm and 230 mm discs at front and rear, respectively.

Facelifted Dominar bikes will be getting some new colour options, along with refreshed graphics. With the updated equipment, Dominar 250 can witness a price hike in the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. The existing model is available at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh. In comparison, updated Dominar 400 is expected to become costlier by Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. It is currently offered at Rs 2.31 lakh.

Updated Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 are expected to be launched in 2025. A shorter launch timeline is unlikely as Bajaj’s next big move will be its pioneering CNG bikes. Bajaj is also working to introduce an affordable variant of Chetak electric scooter.