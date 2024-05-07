Bajaj Pulsar 400 Vs Alternatives for Best Value – Price Tag Showdown

At Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-sh), Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is aggressively priced and undercuts its immediate rivals and many lower displacement bikes

If you’re looking for the most celebrated sporty sub-brand in India from a mainstream motorcycle manufacturer, you will land on Bajaj’s Pulsar line. At Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-sh, introductory), the “Biggest Pulsar ever” Pulsar NS400Z is insane value for money. But what else can you get for Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-sh) from other rival brands in India? Let’s take a look.

Pulsar NS400Z Pricing – Very Competitive!

Bajaj is known for aggressive price strategies. Recently launched Pulsar NS400Z is no different. At Rs. 1.85 lakh, it is a shiny example of aggressive pricing. Best thing about NS400Z’s pricing is that there are no variants and all bells and whistles are standard. We looked at what rival brands are offering at NS400Z’s price point. Results will shock you.

From TVS

Pulsar NS400Z’s immediate rival from TVS is Apache RTR 310. However, TVS has priced it from Rs. 2.43 lakh (ex-sh) for the base variant, which is Rs. 58,000 more than Pulsar NS400Z. When compared to NS400Z, RTR 310 is 11% less powerful, 18% less torquey and is 5kg lighter in weight.

TVS has jam-packed Apache RTR 310 with gizmos, electronics and features. But most of them are bundled with optional BTO packs and the base Rs. 2.43 lakh (ex-sh) variant miss out on almost all of them. If you want all the gizmos, the optional Dynamic Pro Kit BTO pack and fancy colours, Apache RTR 310 is easily Rs. 1 lakh+ more expensive than Pulsar NS 400Z.

From Honda

Unlike TVS with a significant price gap, Honda has CB300F which is close to Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z’s pricing. Honda also has CB300R priced at Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-sh), but CB300F is closer in price to NS400Z at Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-sh). When compared to Pulsar NS400Z, Honda CB300F is 39% less powerful, 27% less torquey and is only oil-cooled. But it is 21 kg lighter and costs Rs. 15,000 less.

From Hero

World’s largest 2W manufacturer has launched its flagship Mavrick 440 starting at Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh) and is comparable to Pulsar NS400Z price-wise. However, Hero’s Karizma XMR is closer in cost at Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-sh). Karizma gets a full fairing and is 36% less powerful, 42% less torquey, around 10 kg lighter and costs Rs. 5,000 less than NS400Z.

From Suzuki

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z rival from the house of Suzuki is Gixxer 250. It is considered to be one of the most underrated motorcycles in India. But priced at Rs. 1.84 lakh (ex-sh), it costs just as much as the recently launched Pulsar NS400Z, but has around 37% less power, 36% less torque, 18 kg less kerb weight and a lot less equipment.

From Yamaha

Team Blue offers YZF-R15 as its flagship single-cylinder offering in India. Priced between Rs. 1.83 lakh and Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-sh), R15 has a lot of emotional draw in India for its looks. But spec to spec, Yamama R15 is 54% less powerful, around 60% less torquey and weighs 33 kg less than Pulsar NS400Z.

From KTM

Team Orange is perceived as a premium offering. Cost-wise, KTM is priced at a premium too. The closest priced offering from KTM to a Pulsar NS400Z is surprisingly 125 Duke with a dinky little 124cc engine priced at Rs. 1.79 lakh (ex-sh). It is 64% less powerful and 66% less torquey than Pulsar NS400Z. At 159 kg, KTM 125 Duke is only 15 kg lighter than Pulsar NS400Z. Despite being a naked 125cc bike, 125 Duke is heavier than a fully-faired R15.