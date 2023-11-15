Bajaj New Commuter Bike Spotted – Could Be CT150X

A 150cc commuter can make every day rides a lot more exciting and also do some heavy lifting across difficult terrain

Bajaj is known to pull up surprises. At a time when the focus is on the biggest Pulsar ever, an entirely new test mule has been spotted. Hat tip to Rushlane Spylane member for sharing this exclusive spy shot. It is possible that Bajaj could be working on a 150cc commuter bike. It could be launched as CT150X.

Bajaj new commuter bike – What to expect?

The usual set of commuter bikes are largely pooled in 100cc to 125cc segment. At 150cc and above, the majority of bikes are positioned as performance-oriented machines. In this space, Bajaj already has Pulsar 150 and Pulsar N150. These are among the bestselling Pulsar bikes in the country. With the new 150cc commuter bike, Bajaj can provide something more relevant for the specific target market.

Spotted with heavy camouflage, the test mule wants to keep things under wraps as far as possible. However, a closer inspection does provide some hints about how the final version will look like. Some of the features that are evident include round headlamp, standard commuter-style handlebar with brace, heavy-duty front forks, a single piece seat and a standard grab rail. The bike also has an engine crash guard, rear tyre hugger and saree guard with integrated footrest. Just like CT125X, the new 150cc commuter is likely to have fork gaiters.

As evident, there are enough similarities to link the test mule to a 150cc commuter bike under CT brand. Bajaj may also be looking to boost the CT range that hasn’t been doing all that great in comparison to Pulsar and Platina range. CT bikes have significantly fewer numbers than Pulsar and Platina, across both domestic and international markets. A new 150cc CT bike can probably bring about positive changes.

Bajaj CT150X performance

It is possible that Bajaj CT150X could get a tweaked version of the existing 149.50 cc engine in use with Pulsar 150. Power and torque output could be adjusted in favour of fuel efficiency. On-board Pulsar 150, the engine delivers 14 PS of max power and 13.25 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, Pulsar N150 has slightly higher numbers at 14.5 PS and 13.5 Nm. Both models have a constant mesh 5-speed gearbox.

The engine being used with the test mule can be seen with fins. It indicates that this is an air-cooled engine. The bike comes with new alloy wheels. It has disc brake at front, which appears to be similar to that of CT125X. Other highlights include rugged foot pegs and hand guards.

A 150cc commuter bike seems to have potential, as there aren’t many players in this space. Bajaj CT150X could especially do well across smaller cities and rural markets. The usual set of 100cc to 125cc bikes are quite popular, but they can reach their limits when subjected to heavy work. With more power and torque, a 150cc commuter bike will be appropriate for the specific needs of such markets.