Bajaj Pulsar P125 Spotted Testing Without Camouflage For The First Time

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar P125 will sport the same design and componentry as the now discontinued Pulsar P150, with Pulsar 125’s powertrain

Leading Indian 2W and 3W manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, is on the verge of expanding its 125cc Pulsar portfolio. Current 125cc Pulsar lineup includes OG Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. The latest entrant to this highly competitive segment is Bajaj Pulsar P150. Launch must be nearing as the test mules donned zero camouflage.

Bajaj Pulsar P125 spotted testing – Does it make sense?

In a rather surprising move, Bajaj replaced Pulsar P150 with Pulsar N150. We say surprising because Bajaj is known to hold on to its motorcycle designs and Pulsar P range debuted in November 2022. For context, design of OG Pulsar is around 15 years old. But what happens to all the dyes, jigs and manufacturing equipment dedicated to making body parts for discontinued Pulsar P150?

This is where the new Pulsar test mule comes into play. Bajaj seems to be shifting Pulsar P range from 150cc to 125cc class. Lacklustre sales registered by Pulsar P150 seem to be a primary reason for its discontinuation. 150cc Pulsar buyers sought some beef and brawn that P150 never could never bring to the table.

Hence the introduction of Pulsar N150. Now Pulsar P range will re-spawn in 125cc category which makes a lot of sense for Bajaj. We say this because it is 125cc Pulsars, attracting highest footfall in showrooms and they seem to have highest conversion rates as well.

Sales charts reflect the same with 125cc Pulsar being Bajaj’s best-seller with 35% of the company’s total sales in September 2023. Launch is likely to happen soon and it will be positioned between OG Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. Price of around Rs. 90,000 (ex-sh) would be logical too.

What does the new Pulsar P125 pack?

First set of spy shots reveals an overall similar silhouette to Pulsar P150. This test mule shows zero camouflage on it. We would wager that none of the body panels and components from Pulsar P range will be altered.

Sleek and slender body, attractive LED headlight assembly with a large projector and a unibrow-type LED DRL signature, extended tank shrouds, clip-on handlebars, an engine cowl, single-piece seat, a conventional grab handle, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a USB port and twin-LED tail lights are some of the highlights.

As per componentry, upcoming Bajaj Pulsar P125 will come equipped with RSU telescopic front forks, single disc setup at the front with single-channel ABS, rear drum brake, conventional box-section swingarm, similar 17-inch alloy wheels as P150 and the same 124cc single-cylinder engine.

Speaking of engine, it will develop around 11 bhp of peak power and 11 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Fuel efficiency is likely to be around 50 km/l. Primary rivals are TVS Raider 125, Honda SP 125 and Hero’s Glamour XTEC and rumoured Xtreme 125, along with Bajaj’s own OG Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125.