Bajaj Pulsar 400 LED DRLs Powered On – Side View Detailed Before Launch Tomorrow

Biggest Pulsar NS400 has a sharp profile and is primed to deliver exhilarating rides with the potent 373cc, liquid cooled engine

In 2024, Bajaj has been busy updating its Pulsar range. The showstopper is the all-new Pulsar NS400, the biggest Pulsar ever. Ahead of its launch tomorrow on 3rd May, Pulsar NS400 has been fully leaked online. Bajaj has also shared some interesting new teasers, which reveal the LED DRLs in detail. Let’s see some of the key highlights.

Exciting colour theme and graphics

A number of styling bits for NS400 have been borrowed from Pulsar NS200. The similarities extend across the front fascia, LED headlamp and LED DRLs, rear view mirrors, fuel tank, side fairing, split seat and underbelly exhaust. It makes sense to share parts, as it will help reduce development and production cost.

Pulsar NS400 gets exclusive dual-tone colour theme and sporty graphics. The big sized NS badging on the tank extension alludes to the bike’s biggest Pulsar credentials. While the NS200 has the USD forks in dark metallic shade, Pulsar NS400 gets the USD forks in a golden finish. It significantly enhances the bike’s overall aesthetics.

Pulsar NS400 – Performance, specs

Powering the bike is a 373cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine. It churns out 40 bhp and 35 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine also does duty on the Dominar 400. Take a look at the latest teaser of Bajaj Pulsar 400 below.

Teasers have revealed that Pulsar NS400 will focus on speed and agility. Users can ride the bike with confidence, as it is equipped with disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be available as standard. The combo of a robust perimeter frame and USD forks will ensure an optimal balance of agility and stability.

Riding in challenging environments will become easier with ABS ride modes of Road, Sport, Rain and Offroad. Safety will be further enhanced with a traction control system. Pulsar NS400 has 17-inch wheels at both ends. For optimal traction at high speeds, the bike gets a fat 140-section rear tyre. A monoshock unit does duty at the rear.

Digital instrument cluster

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 gets a fully digital colour instrument cluster. Apart from the basic info like speedometer, tachometer and odometer, there’s gear indicator, side stand indicator, fuel level and turn-by-turn navigation. The Bluetooth powered digital console also displays missed calls, calls, SMS and mobile signal bars. The screen looks pretty bright, which should ensure clear visibility across varied lighting conditions. NS400’s digital console fulfils the needs of folks who want to stay connected at all times.

Pulsar NS400 price

Bajaj will be aiming for an affordable price point to boost sales of Pulsar NS400. A limited period initial offer could be launched to attract customers. In that case, pricing could be around Rs 2 lakh or even lower. It will be interesting to see if Pulsar 400 can deliver better sales numbers than the Dominar 400. Biggest Pulsar NS400 will challenge rivals such as KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RR310, Hero Mavrick 440 and BMW G310R.