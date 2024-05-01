2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Reaches Dealer Showroom – New Features, Graphics

Where rivals are concerned, 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 locks horns with Honda SP 125, Hero Glamour, Honda Shine, TVS Raider and the likes

Bajaj Auto is on the verge of revamping its Pulsar portfolio in 2024. The company has successfully launched multiple new Pulsars with hardware updates like 2024 Pulsar N250 and 2024 Pulsar N160. Updates to rest of the Pulsar lineup seem to be limited to their instrument clusters only and recent motorcycle to join this list is Pulsar 125.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Reach Dealerships

The 2024 Pulsar lineup has witnessed a minor bump in features in the form of a fully digital instrument cluster that replaced a semi-digital unit we used to get till now. There were three designs of semi-digital instrument clusters that Bajaj used to offer – Pulsar range, Pulsar NS range and Pulsar N range.

All three of them have been replaced with fully digital instrument clusters to bring them close to new-age digital era along with connectivity. Now, the most affordable Pulsar model gets similar treatment and demonstrates company’s interest in 125cc segment.

After all, 125cc Pulsars are Bajaj’s primary volume generators. Keeping them updated makes a lot of sense. Along with a fully digital instrument screen, company is offering new graphics with 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 to establish a fresh look. Existing colours continue – Carbon Fibre (Black and Blue with split seats) and Neon Single Seat (Black and Red).

In the images by autoholic_nation, we can see the top-end Carbon Fibre variant in a Black and Blue colour scheme along with a split seat design and a spilt rear grab rail. But the 2024 Pulsar 125 Neon Single Seat variants have been reaching dealerships too, ahead of official announcement.

New instrument cluster

Unlike other Pulsars in the MY24 lineup, 2024 Pulsar 125 motorcycle doesn’t seem to get a USB charging port and seems to miss out on Bluetooth connectivity as well. Leaked images and videos don’t show these attributes and Bajaj Auto is yet to confirm the same via an official announcement.

Also, pricing is still hazy and will be made official very soon. Expect around Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000 increment over its preceding model. To keep the price competitive, Bajaj could offer a digital instrument screen only as a top model, similar to what we saw with Pulsar N150.

This new fully digital instrument cluster seen on the Pulsar 125 packs aside stand indicator, odo, dual trip meters, DTE and others. But sadly, no gear position indicator. All cycle parts remain identical to Pulsar 125 of the past. So does the engine. The same 124.4cc single-cylinder air-cooled making 11.64 bhp and 10.8 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

