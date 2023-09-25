Biggest Pulsar Likely To Get A New 294cc Engine – Is it Pulsar 300 ? (Scoop)

All-new 300cc Pulsar will rival the likes of TVS Apache RTR 310 and BMW G310R

Rajiv Bajaj recently revealed that they are working on launching the biggest Pulsar motorcycle this financial year. It will be bigger than the existing flagship Pulsar 250 range. When asked, what will be the engine capacity of this new Pulsar motorcycle, Rajiv Bajaj said details will be revealed at a later date. Rumours suggested that this new Pulsar could be powered by a derivative of Dominar 400 or new KTM Duke 390 engine. In the past we have seen Bajaj launching similar sized engine cc motorcycles with Pulsar which were already seen in the KTM range. After the KTM 200 launch we got the Pulsar 200. After the KTM 250 launch we got the Pulsar 250. Will we get the Pulsar 400 next?

New Pulsar 300 Incoming?

Sources tell Rushlane that the biggest Pulsar that is getting ready for launch is not Pulsar 400, but Pulsar 300. It will be powered by an all new 294cc engine. With the 300-400cc motorcycle segment registering strong growth, a number of OEMs are targeting this space. Some recent launches include Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400. TVS has also introduced the Apache RTR 310.

Pulsar bikes have always been preferred for their dominating street presence and powerful performance. The approach will be largely the same for the upcoming 300cc Pulsar. Of course, being the biggest Pulsar, enthusiasts can expect some added dynamism and features. Pulsar 300 will be muscular and aggressive, designed to turn heads of the streets.

It will get a digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth based connectivity functions. Bajaj could add USD front forks, while a monoshock unit will handle suspension duties at rear. Both ends will have disc brakes, integrated with dual-channel ABS. For smooth downshifts, a slipper clutch can be provided. Pulsar 300 will have a versatile riding stance, suited for both city streets and highway cruising.

While nothing is official as yet, the new 294cc engine to be used with the biggest Pulsar could generate around 30 PS of max power and 25 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed gearbox could be offered. Pulsar 300 will offer superior acceleration and could have a rated top speed in excess of 140 kmph. Once can expect impressive torque delivery across the rev range. The bike will appeal to folks who crave speed and performance.

Biggest Pulsar 300cc will have a seat height of around 800 mm. It will ensure improved control and handling across varied environments. The bike will have ample ground clearance, allowing it to manage some mild off-roads. Fuel tank capacity could be around 15 litres.

Bajaj Pulsar 300 – expected price

Bajaj has been synonymous with affordability, which explains its soaring popularity across both domestic and international markets. Even with its flagship bike Dominar 400, Bajaj has ensured the most affordable pricing. While the current Pulsar 250 twins are available at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh, the new Pulsar 300 will be priced above this, making it an irresistible deal for budding enthusiasts.

Bajaj has been targeting the premium motorcycle segment for quite some time now. However, as seen with bikes like Dominar 400, results have not been as per expectations. Hopefully, the new 300cc Pulsar can help Bajaj emerge as a strong player in the premium segment. This year, Bajaj will be launching 6 new Pulsar motorcycles. The company is also planning to launch CNG commuter bikes, which can be real game changer in the two-wheeler industry.