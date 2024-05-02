Bajaj Pulsar NS400 All 4 Colours Leak – Ebony Black, Pearl White, Wine Red, Pewter Grey

Ahead of its launch tomorrow, Bajaj Pulsar NS400 colour options have leaked – Along with new interesting details

Following the recent launch of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 at dealership showrooms, Bajaj is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated Pulsar NS400 on May 3rd, 2024. With numerous sightings during test runs and a recent teaser released by the company, enthusiasts are getting a closer look at what’s to come from the flagship model in the Pulsar lineup.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Colour Options

As the countdown to the much-anticipated launch of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 draws closer, motorcycle enthusiasts have been treated to an exciting revelation— a diverse range of captivating colour options that promise to redefine style and sophistication in the 350-400cc segment.

It will be offered in a choice of 4 dual tone colour options. These are Glossy Ebony Black, Metallic Pearl White, Cocktail Wine Red and Pewter Grey. Each colour variant of the NS400 is meticulously crafted to complement its sleek and dynamic design.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 – Design, Features

Among its standout features are projector headlamps, bolt-shaped LED DRLs, twin LED tail lamps, and black-finished 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with robust tires. Riding on a muscular fuel tank with extensions and featuring a two-piece seat setup, the NS400 boasts a sporty yet ergonomic design.

Other notable elements include split grab rails at the rear and a narrow tail segment, adding to its aggressive stance. Upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, coupled with disc brakes on both ends, promise agile handling and precise control.

In terms of technology, the NS400 is expected to offer a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via the Bajaj Ride Connect App. This connectivity is set to provide turn-by-turn navigation, call and text alerts, and even a USB charging port for added convenience.

Engine and Gearbox Options

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is a potent engine borrowed from the Dominar 400. This 373.3cc single-cylinder engine delivers 40 hp of power and 35 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. While retaining the same engine, the NS400 is likely to receive a different state of tuning, possibly optimized for enhanced performance and responsiveness.

The bike is expected to feature four riding modes: Road, Sport, Rain, and Off-Road, catering to a variety of riding conditions and preferences. With an anticipated price range of Rs 2-2.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is poised to compete with rivals such as the Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, and BMW G310R.

1 of 11

Source