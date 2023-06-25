Bajaj Sales Breakup May 2023 – Pulsar, Chetak, Platina, Dominar, Avenger

Bajaj Auto sales in May 2023 saw the Pulsar range most popular in domestic markets while it was the Boxer that commanded the export list

It was seen that while sales in domestic markets improved significantly, exports finished in the red. Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 2,97,733 units in May 2023. This was a growth of over 2,39,934 units sold in May 2022. Domestic sales improved by 102.27 percent to 1,89,526 units in May 2023 from 93,701 units sold in May 2022. Volume growth stood at 95,825 units. It was also a MoM growth from 1,76,512 units sold in April 2023.

Bajaj Pulsar saw the highest sales in May 2023 with 1,28,403 units sold during the month. This was an 85.44 percent growth from 69,241 units sold in May 2022. The Pulsar range commands a 67.75 percent share in the company lineup.

Bajaj Sales Breakup May 2023 – Pulsar at No. 1

In this range, it was the Pulsar 125cc that received most attention with 87,071 units sold last month, relating to a 54.39 percent YoY growth from 56,396 units sold in May 2022. Pulsar 150cc sales grew by 187 percent YoY to 19,034 units from 6,632 units sold in May 2022 while Pulsar 200cc and Pulsar 250cc sales were at 16,155 units and 6,143 units respectively.

Of the Platina, the company sold 42,154 units last month, a YoY growth of 143.16 percent from 17,336 units sold in May 2022. Sales of Chetak electric scooter improved by 261.95 percent YoY to 9,208 units from 2,544 units sold in May 2022 while it was a 386.48 percent YoY growth for the Bajaj CT with 6,115 units sold last month, over 1,257 units sold in May 2022.

Bajaj Avenger also posted a YoY growth of 20.45 percent to 2,544 units last month of which the Avenger 200 accounted for 1,612 unit sales and the Avenger 250cc saw sales of 932 units. Dominar sales on the other hand dipped 9 percent YoY to 1,102 units from 1,211 units sold in May 2022 of which there were 519 units of Dominar 250cc sold relating to a YoY growth though there were only 583 units of Dominar 500cc sold down from 769 units sold in May 2022.

Bajaj Boxer Dominate Export List in May 2023

Bajaj Auto Exports in May 2023 fell by 26 percent YoY to 1,08,207 units from 1,46,233 units shipped in May 2022. This was a volume de-growth of 38,026 units. Every model in the list has posted YoY de-growth except for the Pulsar and Platina.

Bajaj Boxer topped sales charts with 58,476 units shipped last month, down 31.43 percent over 85,282 units shipped in May 2022. The Boxer 125cc saw increased demand by 99.49 percent to 7,086 units up from 3,552 units shipped in May 2022 while exports of Boxer 150cc dipped by 24.95 percent to 11,048 units.

Pulsar exports improved by 13.94 percent to 27,691 units in May 2023 with positive demand seen for Pulsar 200cc (15,883 units) and 250cc (3,774 units) but in the red for Pulsar 125cc (3,690 units) and 150cc (4,344 units). Bajaj CT exports fell by 28.52 percent to 13,656 units in May 2023 from 19,104 units sold in May 2022 while Dominar exports slipped by 6.91 percent to 3,314 units in the past month from 3,560 units shipped in May 2022.

Positive YoY growth was also reported for the Bajaj Platina which was up 1.59 percent to 3,060 units from 3,012 units shipped in May 2022. Of the Platina range, it was the Platina 110cc that commanded the most attention with 2,580 units shipped last month while there had been only 480 units of Platina 125cc exported in the same month. The export list also included Bajaj Discover (1,984 units), down 81.09 percent from 10,492 units sold in May 2022. Avenger exports also fell by 95 percent to just 24 units in May 2023 from 480 units exported in May 2022 while Chetak exports were down to 2 units last month.