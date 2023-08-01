Bajaj Sales July 2023 – Numbers Decline YoY And MoM

In terms of sales patterns, Bajaj sales July 2023 saw gains in domestic market in CV space, while other segments suffered slightly

With immense popularity both here in India and in global markets, Bajaj Auto is one of the most important automakers in the world. The company specialises in both PV and CV sales across both 2W and 3W vehicles.

For the month of July 2023, Bajaj saw sales numbers plummeting both YoY and MoM. Last month, Bajaj sold 1,41,990 units of 2W vehicles in the domestic market. Which is down by 14% YoY as opposed to 1,64,384 units sold in July 2022. 2W domestic sales went down by over 24K units MoM as opposed to June 2023.

Bajaj Sales July 2023

The company exported 1,26,850 units last month but saw 16% drop YoY as it shipped 1,50,670 units a year ago. In total, Bajaj sold 2,68,850 2W vehicles both here in India and abroad. Because of decline in numbers, Bajaj saw 15% drop in sales YoY in total 2W vehicles.

Where CVs are concerned, Bajaj sold 37,273 units in India and sales doubled with 101% YoY growth. The company even exported 13,634 CVs, which registered a 35% drop YoY. Because of large headroom in CV sales in the domestic market, Bajaj saw an overall 29% YoY growth with CVs.

If we take Bajaj’s sales collectively (2W PV+CV), Bajaj pushed 1,79,263 units in domestic market and shipped 1,40,848 units abroad. In total (domestic + exports), Bajaj sold 3,19,747 units. With this, Bajaj registered a 2% YoY drop in domestic market and 18% YoY drop in global markets. In total, Bajaj saw a 10% drop in sales YoY.

YTD Sales

From April 2023 to July 2023, Bajaj sold 6,84,921 units in domestic market, 4,73,249 units in export markets and 11,58,170 units in total (2W domestic + exports). In effect, Bajaj saw 43% YoY growth within 2W space in the domestic market, but exports saw 31% drop YoY.

In total, Bajaj’s YTD sales in 2W space almost match last year’s with less than a 1% drop. Within CV space, Bajaj saw 1,35,898 units sold from April 2023 to July 2023 in the domestic market, 53,086 units in export markets and 1,88,984 units in total. Bajaj registered 138% YoY growth in domestic CV space and 23% YoY decline in CV exports.

Because of the high growth in the domestic market, overall CV sales YTD saw 50% YoY growth. In total (2W PV + CV), the company sold 8,20,819 units in domestic markets and 5,26,335 units in export markets YTD. This way, the company registered 53% YoY growth in the domestic market and 30% YoY drop in exports. In total, there was a 5% YoY growth YTD.