BMW 6 Series GT M Sport Signature Launched For Rs. 75.9 Lakh – Coupe Sedan

The German luxury carmaker has launched a limited edition version of its mid-size coupe sedan. BMW 6 Series GT M Sport costs Rs. 75.90 lakh (ex-sh) and it is exclusively made available via BMW Online Shop and in just one 630i configuration with a 4-cylinder engine configuration. Bookings have commenced online.

There are four exterior colour options that BMW is offering with 6 Series GT Signature – Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey and Carbon Black. On the inside, we get premium natural Leather Dakota Cognac trim with a combination of Black stitching and piping. BMW will provide a 360-degree finance plan that enables attractive EMIs, assured buy-back and upgrade benefits as well.

6 Series GT is known for its swoopy body style and its sharp coupe roof style. It still features a non-controversial grill design, muscular and aggressive lines, sharp LED signatures, chrome exhausts and more. Headlights are now laser-powered and are capable of perfectly illuminating up to 650 meters ahead.

On the inside, Leather Dakota upholstery and trims along with Black piping and stitching, and crystal door pins grab immediate attention and lend a sophisticated feel. Materials reflect the sheer opulence that is associated with a 6 Series. The car now has a soft-close function for doors to preserve aura and ambience by not needing to slam the door shut.

Front seats get electric adjust along with memory function. Panoramic sunroof, configurable ambient lighting, four-zone climate control and 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system lifts the sense of occasion. Rear seat passengers get two 10.25” screens for entertainment along with their own USB ports.

Now gets BMW Display Key

There is a powered liftgate that opens up to reveal 600L of luggage carrying capacity, extendable to 1800L by folding rear seats. At the front, there are two 12.3-inch displays – One for infotainment and other for instrumentation. It runs BMW Operating System 7.0 an features gesture controls too. BMW Virtual Assistant, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are part of the package as well.

There is a sole 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that generates 258 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures 0-100 km/h run under 6.5 seconds. Paddle shifters, adaptive 2-axle air suspension, auto start-stop, brake-energy regeneration, and a 50-50 weight distribution.

A V6 engine in a 640i guise would have been nicer. But that isn’t the case. Parking assist and reversing assist come in handy and BMW 6 Series GT Signature even has a remote control parking function from the outside with the help of BMW Display Key.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo recrafts luxury with every move. Its uniquely elegant design, expansive interiors and outstanding driving dynamics speak of its exceptional character.

With the practicality of a crossover, dynamics of a sports car, silhouette of a fastback and luxury of a sedan, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is sophisticated in every aspect. Now, the M Sport Signature variant takes the luxury quotient of this vehicle a notch above, and any journey in it simply cannot be long enough.”