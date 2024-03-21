BMW iX xDrive50 Launched In India For Rs. 1.4 Cr – 635 Km Range!

The recently launched BMW iX xDrive50 rivals Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Audi e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron, Jaguar i-Pace and the likes

After launching iX1 (electrified X1 SUV) in the Asian subcontinent, BMW launched iX xDrive50 in India. More performance-oriented iX xDrive50 is positioned above xDrive40 variant of iX already on sale in India. iX xDrive50 has climbed the price ladder to be the most expensive BMW SUV/crossover in India.

BMW iX xDrive50 Launched In India

Speaking of price, BMW is quoting Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-sh) for the higher-spec iX xDrive50 brought via CBU route. Colour options include Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Aventurine Red, and Oxide Grey. BMW Individual Storm Bay Metallic is available too, as an option. Vegan Leather upholstery is in either Oyster or Mocha colour schemes.

If you crave real leather upholstery, ‘Interior Design Suite’ is optional. The new BMW kidney grille with the powerful design language continues from xDrive40 variant. Not a bad thing at all, considering BMW iX is a visual treat flaunting frameless windows, 22-inch alloys, 3D bonnet, rectangular wheel arches, one-piece LED tail lights and flared shoulder area grab eyeballs.

Matrix LED headlights on iX are the narrowest on any BMW and buyers can choose optional BMW Laserlight. The large dimensions translate into a lounge-like spacious interior. The majestic dashboard proudly holds a single-piece curved screen for infotainment and instrumentation.

Hexagonal steering wheel, BMW Sky Lounge Panorama Glass Roof with electrochromic function, massaging seats with leather upholstery, ambient lighting, active seat ventilation and seat heating are note-worthy features. BMW iX xDrive50 is not just about the flash value. The practical 40:20:40 split seats with a massive 1,750L boot are commendable.

Extra oomph!

The curved single-piece glass on the dashboard holds a 14.9-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen running BMW iDrive OS 8.5. A head-up display, BMW Maps with augmented reality, a virtual assistant, gesture control, wireless charging and smartphone connectivity, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon system, and ADAS suite in the form of BMW Driving Assistant and BMW Driving Assistant Professional are notable features.

The main draw for BMW iX xDrive50 over xDrive40 is the added performance. Fifth Gen BMW eDrive Technology boasts a single powertrain unit powered by two electric motors and a single-speed transmission. Claiming best-in-class performance, xDrive50 packs 523 bhp and 765 Nm, capable of sprinting to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

BMW’s famed Adaptive 2-axle air suspension makes a world of difference in occupant comfort. Battery is a rather sizeable 111.5 kWh unit and promises 635 km of range on a single charge, as per WLTP cycle. Owing to its large battery, BMW is offering up to 22 kW AC charging and 195 kW of DC fast charging.

Statement from BMW India

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW iX is the highest selling electric luxury vehicle in India and significantly drives BMW Group India’s number one position in the luxury electric segment. Now, with the introduction of the new BMW iX xDrive50, the car will not only impress, but also take your drive to new electric heights.

With its best-in-class range, comfort-oriented features and fast charging capabilities, the new BMW iX xDrive50 is ideal for both city driving and long distances. With an intelligent kidney grille and expansive size, this all-electric SAV exudes daring, innovative style from the inside out. It surely sets new standards for style and sustainability. We will continue to boost the ramp-up of electric mobility by carefully expanding our range with well-thought-out and innovative products.”