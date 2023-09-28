BMW iX1 Launched In India For Rs. 66.9 Lakh – Eco-Friendly X1

The 313 bhp and 495 Nm total output on BMW iX1 ensures exhilarating performance along with BMW’s famed sporty dynamics

After launching X1 SUV in January 2023, BMW has launched iX1 electric luxury SUV in India. The German luxury carmaker has launched iX1 with xDrive 30 M Sport configuration via CBU route. Because of that, iX1 costs Rs. 66.9 lakh (ex-sh). Rivals includes the likes of Kia EV6 GT, Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge,

BMW iX1 Launched In India – The most luxurious in its class?

Bookings for BMW iX1 are open exclusively from the company’s official website and deliveries will commence in October 2023. Exterior colour choices include Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Black Sapphire and Storm Bay metallic. On the inside, upholstery choices include Veganza Perforated Mocha and Veganza Perforated Oyster.

In terms of design, BMW iX1 looks like an X1 SUV with a non-controversial kidney grill. Vehicle warranty is for 2 years or unlimited km (extendable) and battery has 8 years or 1.6 lakh km coverage. Lending SUV credentials are a fairly upright stance, a flat-ish bonnet, squared wheel arches, roof rails, L-shaped LED tail lights and 18-inch alloy wheels among others.

On the inside, BMW’s curved display takes centre stage. It houses a 10.25-inch digital information display and a 10.7-inch control display. BMW iDrive OS 8.5 runs the show quite intuitively and offers crisp resolution and responsiveness. In typical BMW fashion, most of the controls are driver-oriented, making a special occasion.

BMW Digital Key Plus, adaptive M suspension, an intelligent personal assistant and BMW ConnectedDrive are highlight features. There is an ADAS suite on offer too, along with a parking assistant and reversing assistant. Interiors feature a vertical smartphone holder, wireless phone charging, premium materials, dual-zone climate control, a large sunroof, 490L boot space (expandable to 1,495 L), a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and more.

Electrifying powertrain

In terms of powertrain department, BMW iX1 features a 66.4 kWh battery pack, promising a range of up to 440 km (WLTP certified). There is a dual motor layout, one for each axle. Combined power output includes 313 bhp and 495 Nm of torque. Performance metrics include 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

BMW is offering a complimentary 11 KW wall box charger with iX1. Charging times with included 11 kW charger take 6.3 hours to go from 0 to 100%. Because of the high voltage architecture, BMW iX1 supports DC fast charging up to 130 kW. At that charging power, BMW claims 10% to 80% SOC in 29 minutes with a 120 km range added in just 10 minutes.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As pioneers in sustainable mobility, BMW Group India’s electric offensive started ahead of time. The foundation of our success and leadership in the luxury electric car market is built on a powerful product strategy complimented by the most diverse electric portfolio in the segment. The latest in this series is the electrification of the highly successful BMW X1, which also makes it the first Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in its segment to offer unmatched ‘Power of Choice’ for all customers preferences – petrol, diesel and electric!

The fact that every BMW electric car comes with a complimentary wallbox charger and that we have opened up 24×7 access to our best fast charging network in 35 cities for customers of other brands as well is a step to accelerate electric adoption in the market. We will continue to boost the ramp-up of electric mobility by carefully expanding our range with well-thought-out and innovative products like the first fully electric BMW iX1.”

Mr. Pawah added, “The first fully electric BMW iX1 is a game-changer for its segment. Inspired by confidence and determination, the iX1 fulfills the expectations of a SAV in a purely electric way, bringing together instantly accessible driving pleasure and modern versatility with zero emissions.

The latest BMW eDrive technology, sharp design, across-the-board sustainability and cutting-edge digitalisation shape the iX1’s winning personality and electrify every adventure that awaits you. The iX1 is a natural match for emerging pioneers who like to stay ahead of the curve and break all paradigms to charge ahead and exceed in their choices.”