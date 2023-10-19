BMW Launched 740d M Sport (Rs 1.81 Cr) And i7 M70 xDrive (Rs 2.5 Cr) In India

While BMW 740d M Sport rivals full-size luxury sedans like Merc S-Class, Audi A8L and Lexus LS, BMW i7 M70 xDrive rivals AMG EQS 53

At the second instalment of Joytown festival in Mumbai, BMW India launched 740i M Sport and i7 xDrive60 in January 2023. This way, offered a petrol and fully electric version of its flagship 7 Series sedan. Now, BMW is extending the 7 Series lineup by launching 740d M Sport diesel variant and a more powerful i7 M70 xDrive fully electric variant.

BMW Launched i7 M70 xDrive at Rs 2.5 Cr

For starters, i7 M70 xDrive costs Rs. 2.5 Cr (ex-sh) and is BMW’s most powerful fully electric vehicle. The 101.7 kWh battery pack powers dual-motors that boast a combined output of 660 bhp peak power and a staggering 1,100 Nm peak torque. 0-100 km/h spring comes up in an impressive 3.6 seconds and top speed is capped at 250 km/h.

BMW promises a range of 560 km (WLTP) and provides a 22 kW complementary wall box charger too. BMW i7 M70 xDrive gets dual-tone paintwork as standard. Customer can choose paintwork shades online at BMW Visualiser and choose between Black Sapphire roof or Oxide Grey roof paintworks.

Just like 740d M Sport, interior choices for i7 M70 include BMW Individual Leather ‘Merino’ upholstery in Amarone, Tartufo, Mocha, Black and Smoke White. Additionally, i7 M70 gets Cashmere Wool combination options too. On the outside, ‘powerfully expressive’ design, BMW Swarovski Crystal Headlights, glowing BMW kidney grill, M logo, M sport brakes with blue callipers, M rear spoiler and 21-inch M light-alloy wheels are highlight features.

On the inside, BMW takes the rear seat entertainment to a whole new level with a 31.3-inch touch-enabled 8K Theatre Screen and 1,965W 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond sound system. Window blinds, automatic door operation, executive lounge seating, configurable seating modes, BMW OS 8.5, BMW ConnectedDrive, Executive Drive Pro and extensive driver assistance systems are notable elements.

BMW Launched 740d M Sport at Rs 1.81 Cr

Priced at Rs. 1.81 Crores (ex-sh), BMW 740d M Sport is powered by a diesel engine powered by BMW TwinPower Turbo tech. This 3.0L six-cylinder diesel engine on BMW 740d M Sport generates 286 bhp of peak power and 650 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 km/h sprint comes up in just 6 seconds. Flat out, it hits the electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

This engine is mated to a 48V mild hybrid system with a 200 Nm and 18 bhp electric motor. BMW is offering four different colour options with 740d M Sport – Oxide Grey, Mineral White, Black Sapphire, and BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue. On the inside, BMW 740d M Sport gets BMW Individual Leather ‘Merino’ upholstery in Amarone, Tartufo, Mocha, Black and Smoke White. Rivals include other full-size luxury sedans like Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Lexus LS and Audi A8L.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW 7 Series defines the ultimate luxury sedan and sets new standards of luxury and exclusivity. The 7 has bedazzled the high-end segment with its new design language, powerful dynamics, comfort and trailblazing digital experience.

With the addition of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive and the BMW 740d M Sport, our flagship is now available as a petrol, diesel, electric and an all-electric performance model. This diversification allows us to cater to all customer preferences and meet the overwhelming demand for the 7 Series in the Indian market. As the vehicle of choice of leaders and luminaries with next-level style and substance, the 7 will continue to shape forwardism.”

Mr. Pawah added, “The BMW i7 M70 xDrive marks another milestone for BMW M GmbH in its electric mobility transformation. This all-electric performance model that now spearheads the BMW 7 Series range has a highly individual aura that signals outstanding dynamic performance and reveals its power potential at first glance. It delivers the perfect combination of electric mobility and performance, resulting in a driving experience unique in the luxury segment.”