BMW India Sales Jan to Sep 2023 – Best-Ever YTD Growth Across All Segments

BMW’s focus on providing a wide range of options has helped the company to register strong sales in January-September period

Just a few months back, BMW had posted the best-ever half-yearly results in CY2023. As demand continues to soar, BMW has now registered the best-ever year to date sales during the period from January to September. If the momentum continues, BMW could be on its way to deliver the best-ever yearly results.

BMW double-digit growth across all segments

BMW sold a total of 8,998 cars during the January-September period. YTD growth stands at 10%. MINI contributed 582 cars, with a growth rate at 10%. BMW Motorrad sold 6,778 motorcycles, registering YTD growth of 26%. Last year too, BMW had achieved a milestone by registering the highest growth in a decade. This makes the 2023 growth numbers even more significant.

BMW BEVs and SAVs driving growth

BMW is currently the market leader in luxury battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment. BMW has a diverse electric portfolio, which ensures that there’s something unique and special to suit individual tastes and preferences. BMW’s electric range comprises BMW iX1, BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4 and MINI SE. These have emerged as one of the primary growth drivers for the company.

Across BMW’s entire portfolio, it’s the BEVs that have registered the highest growth. Clearly, there is willingness to shift to environment friendly modes of travel. Superior performance and overall comfort and convenience are other factors that are powering BEV sales growth. As compared to the corresponding period in 2022, BMW delivered 5-times more electric vehicles in January-September 2023 period.

Among BMW’s electric range in India, the most in demand is the BMW iX. Another popular option is BMW iX1, which is currently sold out for 2023. It was sold out on the launch day itself. Cumulative numbers reveal that more than 1,000 electric BMW and MINI cars are currently operative on Indian roads. The company has taken special steps to boost sales. For example, complimentary charger is provided with every BMW and MINI BEV. Charging network has also been expanded to include BMW’s dealer network spread across 35 cities.

BMW’s Luxury Class range has registered a whopping 102% YoY growth. Some of the bestsellers include BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM. In ultra-luxury segment, BMW 7 Series is the most popular. In case of BMW X7, demand has more than doubled. It is among the preferred options for high-end Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) customers.

With new launches, sales in September broke all earlier records for BMW. Contribution of BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) was more than 50%. Increased demand for the new BMW X5 also boosted BMW SAV sales in September. Most popular in the MINI range was MINI Countryman, with percentage share at 63%. Iconic MINI Hatch and electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE contributed 17% each.

BMW Motorrad sales driven by G310 range

In terms of volumes, BMW G310 range contributed 88% to overall motorcycle sales. The G310 range includes G310R, G310RR and G310GS. BMW’s higher capacity bikes that are imported as completely built-up units registered growth of 36%. A significant demand can be seen for BMW GS Adventure range. Till date, BMW has sold more than 10,000 GS bikes in India. Sports bikes are also in demand. It includes new launches such as BMW S 1000 RR, BMW M 1000 RR and BMW M 1000 R.

Credit for BMW’s stupendous growth also goes to BMW India Financial Services. It has been providing easy and flexible finance options to BMW’s esteemed clientele. Customers can access multiple benefits such as attractive EMIs, flexible term-end opportunities, assured buy-back options and easy upgrade to a new BMW.