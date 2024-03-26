Buy Toyota Fortuner Today Or Wait For New MG Gloster Facelift – Top 5 Reasons

Owing to its expected size increment, MG Gloster facelift could position itself as the more imposing vehicle within its segment

Toyota Fortuner currently rules the (real) mid-size SUV segment in India. The SUV has one of India’s most robust fan following and has spawned a “system” to make itself impervious from any of the strategies employed by the rivals. MG is prepping the Gloster facelift to counter this “system” and the testing has commenced.

Company’s new strategy is expected to yield around two to three car launches every single year. By the end of 2024, MG is expected to launch one ICE vehicle and one EV. Gloster Facelift will likely be that ICE vehicle launch and will take on vehicles like Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X. These are the top 5 reasons to wait for MG Gloster facelift over buying a Fortuner or MU-X today.

1. Puff Daddy Appeal

Exact dimensions of Gloster Facelift are not known. But it will be almost identical to badge-engineered SAIC vehicles like Maxus Territory and LDV D90. As seen in the image above, MG Gloster Facelift is likely to measure around 5,214 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,876 mm in height. 2,950 mm long wheelbase is identical to the current model.

This looks like just a size bump, but there is more to it than what meets the eye. Currently under 5m in length, Gloster would jump from being an upper-tier mid-size SUV to being a full-size SUV and associated image and appeal. It matches the size quotient of other full-size SUVs like BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Land Rover Defender 130 and the full-fat Range Rover. India’s most affordable full-size SUV? This is it.

2. Fresh Design

Despite the Sigma and Legender versions, 2nd Gen Toyota Fortuner is showing its age. Many can’t even recall what an Isuzu MU-X looks like owing to a handful of units sold and running. In comparison, MG Gloster Facelift brings modernity and freshness into the equation. The same fascia as Maxus Territory and LDV D90 is spotted with Gloster facelift test mules.

This new fascia was first seen on Maxus T90, which is the pickup version of Territory. Split headlights, sleek horizontal LED DRLs, large and expansive grill, vertically arranged headlights and rugged lower bumper. Tail section looks identical to Territory as well and we can expect vertical reflectors, sleek connected LED tail lights and large surrounds for twin exhausts. Overall profile looks identical to the outgoing model.

3. Fancy Interior

Current Gloster offers a plush interior with extensive soft-touch materials for a richer cabin ambience. With the facelift, we expect an even richer experience. Sticking with D90 or Territory, there could be a redesigned dashboard with a slightly larger infotainment screen. We wish MG made an India-specific Gloster sharing Hector’s portrait infotainment screen. Gloster will come with both bench seat and captain seat options in 2nd row.

4. Features Bonanza

As it currently is, MG Gloster absolutely trounces its immediate rivals where features and equipment are concerned. So much so, that it is not even a competition at this point. However, we would like more features for 2nd-row passengers to better position against Fortuner as a VIP mobile. Features like electrically operated 2nd-row captain seats with ventilation function along with rear entertainment package could really make all the difference. Gloster is the only one in its segment to pack ADAS tech as well, boasting a better safety proposition.

5. VFM Quotient

Despite packing more features and equipment, MG Gloster comes off as a better value proposition than Fortuner (top-spec models compared). Considering the recent variant rejigs and trim launches from MG, we can expect Gloster facelift to strike an even more attractive base price, while packing more equipment to back it up. Even with its powertrains, MG holds the VFM quotient as it packs the more sophisticated Twin-turbo setup. These factors instil in MG buyers a feeling that they’re getting their money’s worth. Something similar can’t be said about Fortuner.