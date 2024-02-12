BYD Dolphin EV Trademarked In India – 4.3m Length, 427 Kms Range, 5 Star NCAP

BYD currently sells the Atto 3 and E6 electric MPV in India – They have plans to launch more EVs this year

If there is an electric car manufacturer that is currently leading the industry on a global scale, it has to be BYD. This Chinese auto juggernaut has been active in the Indian market with two vehicles on sale – E6 and Atto 3. However, the key to success in the Indian market has always been cost effectiveness. BYD offers a range of electric cars, from entry level EVs to luxury EVs. They have plans to launch new EVs in India.

BYD Dolphin Name Trademarked In India

BYD has recently trademarked Dolphin name in India, hinting at possible launch. Dolphin is a very important product for BYD and falls under BYD’s Ocean lineup. BYD’s new logo debuted with the launch of Dolphin and it signifies the car’s role in penetrating key markets like Australasia (Australia, New Zealand), Europe, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Japan and its home turf, China.

The same effect can be seen in India, which is a price sensitive market. Currently, the most affordable BYD vehicle in India is its E6 MPV and prices start from around Rs. 29 lakhs, while Atto 3 eSUV price starts from around Rs. 34 lakh. BYD is keen on making it big in India as this Asian subcontinent has shown steady growth in the automotive sector.

BYD has also trademarked Seagull in India and the company is likely to launch Seal sedan as well. All three vehicles (Seagull, Dolphin and Seal) fall under BYD’s Ocean lineup. In India, Dolphin will be positioned below Atto 3 and will be positioned against the likes of MG ZS EV and upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Citroen eC3 Aircross and others.

Dolphin measures 4,290 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, 1,570 mm in height and has a wheelbase stretching 2,700 mm long. There is a 345L boot space, which can be expanded to 1,310L with 60:40 split rear seats. Design is fairly conservative and will not split opinions at all. Rear connected tail lights with Build Your Dream (BYD) lettering gets interesting LED signatures.

Tech and feature loaded – 5 Star EURO NCAP

Charging port opening is at the front-right side, which is not very convenient for end-users. Given that cars are more of gadgets on wheels these days, BYD Dolphin will surely impress target audience with its tech-savvy interiors. The multi-layered dashboard is dominated by a massive 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment screen.

There is a key card with this vehicle that allows keyless entry and start, PM2.5 air filter, a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, electronic parking brake, leatherette upholstery, panoramic glass roof, powered and ventilated front seats, TPMS, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, attractive interior trim colour options and more. Safety rating of BYD Dolphin EV is 5 star Euro NCAP.

There is a 44.9 kWh battery and 60.48 kWh battery options. Dolphin gets a single motor FWD layout with power between 94 and 201 bhp along with torque between 180 and 310 Nm. In Malaysia, BYD Dolphin is imported from China and is devoid of any taxes. Prices start from RM 99,990 which translates to Rs. 17.4 lakh in India. With import duties, expect prices to start in the region of Rs 25 lakhs.