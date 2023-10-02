BYD Seal Launched In Thailand From 1.32 Million Baht (Rs. 30 Lakh)

Primary highlight elements for BYD Seal electric sedan are the 82.5 kWh battery, 530 bhp, 670 Nm and a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 3.8 seconds

The Chinese EV juggernaut, BYD, has launched Seal electric sedan in Thailand. The starting price is very attractive and poses a tempting proposition. BYD Seal launched in Thailand, costs between 1.325 million Baht and 1.599 million Baht for base Dynamic RWD variant and top-spec Performance AWD variant respectively.

BYD Seal Launched In Thailand

With today’s currency exchange rates, Thai pricing translates to a bracket ranging between Rs. 30 lakh and Rs. 36 lakh in India. This is stellar pricing for what BYD Seal offers as a package in terms of range, performance, features and size. This vehicle is of particular importance for us there is a very good probability of it launching in India.

BYD currently has two vehicles on sale in India – E6 and Atto 3. The company’s official website already features BYD Seal sedan. The car went live on Indian website some time ago. However, BYD hasn’t launched it in India and the pricing hasn’t been announced yet. We hope Indian pricing is close to Thai pricing. In Thailand, BYD gathered 1,104 bookings in just an hour.

This is a 4800 mm long sedan with 1875 mm width and 1460 mm height and a 2920 mm long wheelbase. Seal electric sedan shares its e-Platform 3.0 platform with Atto 3 and Dolphin. The battery cells in this platform double up as car’s structure too. Base Dynamic RWD variant packs a smaller 61.4 kWh battery with a single 204 bhp electric motor, driving rear wheels.

Range for base variant is 510 km on a single charge and it costs 1.325 million Baht (Rs. 30 lakh). Mid-spec Premium RWD brings a larger 82.5 kWh battery and the longest range of the bunch at 650 km. Premium RWD is still a single-motor layout as the name indicates, but is capable of 313 bhp. It costs 1.449 million Baht (Rs. 32.7 lakh).

530 bhp, 670 Nm, AWD, 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds

The top-spec Performance AWD is the most powerful variant of Seal. Performance attributes include an impressive 50:50 weight distribution, dual motor layout with AWD, 530 bhp of combined power, 670 Nm of combined torque and a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds. This dual motor layout draws power from the same 82.5 kWh battery as Premium RWD variant.

At just 580 km from a single charge, range is slightly less than single motor Premium RWD variant. Exterior design takes inspiration from Porsche Taycan and the sloping coupe roofline looks sophisticated too. On the inside, BYD Seal electric sedan brings a unison between practicality and high-tech appeal.

The flowing lines on the dashboard remind us of Lexus LS sedan and the rotating instrument screen is noteworthy. Because of taxation between nations, BYD Seal costs just Rs. 4.5 lakh more than Chinese prices. However, BYD Seal costs EUR 50,990 in Europe (Rs. 45 lakh) and 296,800 Reals in Brazil (Rs. 49 lakh). Indian pricing could go way higher than that. Primary rivals include Kia EV6 GT AWD and BMW i4.