BYD Yuan UP Debuts (Smaller Than Atto 3) – Range Up To 401 Kms

If launched in India, BYD Yuan UP will compete with the likes of MG ZS EV, Maruti eVX, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE.05 and others

Indian electric car scene is currently witnessing growth in sales. This attracts automakers to bring in more attractive vehicles to sell in this Asian subcontinent. BYD is currently among the world’s leading electric carmakers and sells two EVs in India. We hope BYD brings Yuan UP to Indian shores, which was recently homologated in China as Yuan Up.

BYD Yuan UP Debuts In China

The new Yuan Up will be slotted above the Dolphin hatchback and Atto 3 SUV (sold as Yuan Plus in China). Yuan Up is a smaller EV compared to Atto 3, which is on sale in India. In Europe, it is likely to be launched as Atto 2.

BYD has already launched Atto 3 in India and we hope Atto 2 makes its way over here as well. BYD Atto 2 is a compact electric SUV (often marketed as mid-size in India) that measures 4,310 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width, 1,675 mm in height.

If launched in India, it will lock horns with MG ZS EV which is already on sale. In the future, BYD Atto 2 would rival upcoming electric SUVs like Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX, Mahindra BE.05 and maybe Kia EV3. Where design is concerned, the first set of images reminds me of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, for some reason.

There is a black closed grill in the fascia flanked by sleek, but wide headlights. Lower bumper has two silver lines adding contrast to black cladding. There is body cladding all along the car’s length and width. Wheels are of aerodynamic shape. Charging socket is on the front right side.

Battery and powertrain

Rear design has an infinity loop LED tail lights, adding some drama. Tail lights are connected. Roof mounted spoiler design is sporty and looks like Nissan Magnite’s. There are pull-up style door handles as well. Interior images reveal a less dramatic version of Atto 3’s dashboard. Like Atto 3, there is a 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment screen, an 8.8-inch instrument screen, perforated leatherette seats and others. Crystal gear selector reminds you of BMW cars.

BYD Atto 2 or Yuan Up in China, is positioned on the company’s 3rd gen e-Platform 3.0 EV skateboard. There are two battery choices – 32 kWh or 45.1 kWh. China’s CLTC test cycles rate the 32 kWh unit for 187 miles (301 km) and 249 miles (401 km) for a larger 45.1 kWh unit.

Just like BYD Dolphin, Atto 2 (Yuan Up in China) will get a front-mounted single electric motor for FWD layout offering two power configurations. Lower trims will get a 94 bhp electric motor and more money will provide 174 electric horses. The kerb weight for BYD Atto 2 is between 1,430 kg and 1,540 kg, depending upon battery and motor configurations.

BYD is likely to launch Atto 2 in Europe this year. There is a small possibility of it reaching our shores. In Europe, BYD Atto 2 will rival Mini Aceman, Jeep Avenger, Volkswagen ID 2X, Smart #5 SUV and a few others.