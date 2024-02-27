India-Bound BYD Dolphin Price Reduced To 99.8k Yuan (Rs 11.5 Lakh) – Features Upgraded

In a move that will immensely benefit customers, BYD has reduced pricing for new 2024 Dolphin even as new features have been added

In its home market China, BYD has launched the new 2024 Dolphin. The new model starts at 99,800 yuan (approx. Rs 11.49 lakh), which is around 4.70% lower than the outgoing model. Customers will be delighted, as new features have been introduced along with the price cut.

New 2024 BYD Dolphin – Variants-wise features and pricing

Vitality is the base variant, equipped with a 32-kWh battery pack. A single motor drives the front wheels, generating 94 hp of max power. 2024 BYD Dolphin Vitality variant has a certified range of 302 km, as per Chinese testing cycle. The next variant is Free, equipped with the same 94 hp motor. However, it gets a larger 45 kWh battery pack. Range is higher at 420 km. Dolphin Free is available at a starting price of 112,800 yuan (approx. Rs 12.99 lakh).

Moving up, the Dolphin Fashion variant gets some additional features. However, the specs are the same as the Free variant. Dolphin Fashion variant is available at a starting price of 119,800 yuan (approx. Rs 13.79 lakh). The top-spec variant is the Knight, which is focused on performance.

Users can expect an exhilarating experience with the powerful 174 hp motor. However, the range is 401 km, which is less than Free and Fashion variants. BYD Dolphin Knight variant is equipped with a 45-kWh battery pack. It comes with a price tag of 129,800 yuan (approx. Rs 15.23 lakh).

The outgoing BYD Dolphin model was available in 4 trims – Active, Boost, Comfort and Design. Battery pack options included 45 kWh and 60 kWh units. It is likely that BYD will introduce a 60-kWh variant with the new 2024 model later this year. It will have a higher range of 520 km.

New 2024 BYD Dolphin – New features

2024 BYD Dolphin gets a new set of alloy wheels. Some new colour options have also been added. Apart from these, much of the styling is the same as the outgoing model. Additions to the equipment list include USB Type-C charging port, a 50W wireless phone charging pad and ventilated front seats. Similar to the existing Euro-spec model that has independent suspension, this feature has been introduced with the Chinese version of the new BYD Dolphin.

BYD Dolphin India launch prospects

Earlier this month, the BYD Dolphin word mark was registered in India. It presents a strong possibility that Dolphin EV could be launched here. Dolphin is on sale in several international markets such as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Brazil. It is an important product for BYD, a key contributor to the company’s goal of motivating people to make the switch from ICE to electric.

BYD Dolphin offers a comprehensive range of premium features such as a 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen, PM 2.5 filter, leatherette upholstery, electronic parking brake and panoramic glass roof. A comprehensive range of ADAS features are available. Safety aspects are also sorted, with a 5-star crash test rating in Euro NCAP. In India, BYD Dolphin could be launched at around Rs 24-25 lakh. It will compete with rivals such as MG ZS EV and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV and Citroen eC3 Aircross.